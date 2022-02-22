PMNOC Proceedings:
- DEXILANT (dexlansoprazole): Takeda Canada v Apotex
- TRAJENTA (linagliptin): Boehringer Ingelheim v Pharmascience
- LUMIGAN RC (bimatoprost): Allergan v Juno Pharmaceuticals
- JUBLIA (efinaconazole): Bausch Health and Valeant v Apotex
Judicial Reviews:
- SIMLANDI, HUMIRA (adalimumab): AbbVie v Minister of Health and JAMP Pharma
