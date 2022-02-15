ARTICLE

To help us understand the business impacts of COVID-19 on the healthcare industry, Mario Nigro spoke to Cathy Steiner, Principal at Origin Merchant Partners and leader of their healthcare practice. Interest in healthcare businesses has soared during the pandemic as investors search out innovators in areas like virtual and telemedicine. As Cathy notes, the technological innovation that COVID-19 has necessitated is likely to change the sector for the long term.

