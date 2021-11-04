- Mid-year update: Health products approved in 2021 – In October 2021, Health Canada published a "Mid-year update: Health products approved in 2021", which provides an update on the drugs, medical devices, over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs and natural health products approved by Health Canada in the period of January and June 2021, together with an overview of steps taken to improve access to these categories of products. This update includes sections on (1) Health Canada's COVID-19 regulatory response; (2) drugs for human use (such as the approval of 43 new drugs (including three new biosimilar drugs) and 82 new generic drugs); (3) over-the-counter drugs and natural health products; (4) drugs for veterinary use; (5) medical devices; (6) an update on Health Canada's public release of clinical information, now in its third year; and (7) information on adverse reaction and incident-reporting.
- TPD, BRDD, MDD and NNHPD Quarterly Performance Reports released – The Therapeutic Products Directorate (TPD), Biologic and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate (BRDD), Medical Devices Directorate (MDD) and Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) have released their Quarterly Reports, which cover April-June 2021. The reports include information on the number of submissions or applications made and the number of approvals in Q1 of 2020-2021.
