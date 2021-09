ARTICLE

Ontario Expands Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For High-Risk Settings Torkin Manes LLP On July 1, 2021, a Directive issued by the Minister of Long-Term Care pursuant to the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007 required Ontario long-term care homes to implement COVID-19 vaccination policies...

Changes to Impaired Driving Laws Devry Smith Frank LLP In 2018, Bill C- 46 was passed and with it came significant changes to impaired driving laws in Canada. Bill C-46 repealed sections 249 to 261 of the Criminal Code and replaced it with Part VIII.1 – sections 320.11 to 320.4

Canada's New Biomanufacturing And Life Sciences Investment Strategy Torys LLP Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted each country's need for strong and dependable biomanufacturing infrastructure...

Supplemented Foods In Canada: A New Regulatory Framework Fasken Supplemented foods are everywhere: caffeinated energy drinks, snack bars with added vitamins, and hydrating drinks with added minerals, all fall into this category.

COVID-19 Vaccination Passports Coming To Québec On September 1, 2021 Torys LLP The Government of Québec recently announced the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccination passport that will be implemented on September 1, 2021.