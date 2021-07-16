The Federal Government has published the following proposed amending regulations in Part 1 of the Canada Gazette:

Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Exports and Transhipments of Drugs): The amendments would extend drug establishment licensing and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements to persons conducting licensable activities with drugs solely for export. Additionally, the proposed amendments would also clarify that drugs in transhipment through Canada must be in bond. Consultation on the proposed amendments is open until August 26, 2021 .

. Regulations Amending the Natural Health Products Regulations: As per Health Canada's news release, the proposed amendments seek to make natural health product labels more clear, legible, and easier to understand. Consultation on the proposed amendments is open until September 4, 2021.

