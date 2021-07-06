ARTICLE

Episode 3 features Kamala Patel, Founder and CEO of Luxidea Inc. and a Professor at the University of Calgary. For many startup entrepreneurs, balancing everyday work life while trying to build a new company can be very challenging. In connection with our AgTech Pitch Competition, we wanted to share Kamala's journey and provide some insight on how entrepreneurs can channel their professional life into a startup success. Luxidea is a company that identifies high impact innovations created by academic and health care professionals and moves them into the marketplace. More information about Luxidea can be found at: https://www.luxidea.ca/

