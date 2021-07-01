ARTICLE

Canada: Amendments To The Patented Medicines Regulations Delayed By A Further Six Months, Until January 1, 2022

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

According to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board's (PMPRB) website, the coming-into-force date of the amended Patented Medicines Regulations (the “Regulations”) has been delayed another six months, until January 1, 2022. The new PMPRB Guidelines, which operationalize the Regulations, are also expected to take effect at the same time.

Initially published in August 2019, this is the third delay in the implementation of the amended Regulations and new PMPRB Guidelines. As previously reported, the coming-into-force date of the amended Regulations was previously delayed until July 1, 2021.

Health Canada has cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and need for additional time for industry to prepare and comply with the changes for the delay.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.