2023 was an interesting year with the continuation of lingering COVID-19 issues as well as other exceptional decisions in the area of labour and employment law. Throughout the year, CCPartners has been keeping employers updated on these important labour and employment developments through our Employers' Edge blog and our Lawyers for Employerswebinars and podcast.We are now happy to provide a recap of the top cases and legislative changes over the past year, along with links to our original blogs.

Legislative Changes

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development amended the Occupational Health and Safety Act effective June 1, 2023 to require certain employers in Ontario to provide naloxone kits in the workplace.

On October 26, 2023, Bill 79, Working for Workers Act, 2023 received Royal Assent and came into force. It provided for enhanced protections to vulnerable workers in Ontario through the amendments of various employment-related statutes including enhanced leave protection for military reservists, remote worker entitlement to mass termination notice, enhanced licensing requirements for Temporary Help Agencies under the Employment Standards Act as well as increased maximum fine limit under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for corporations, amongst others.

As of July 9, 2023, a number of amendments were made to the Canada Labour Code, including reimbursement of reasonable work-related expenses, and providing employees with a copy of any material the Minister makes available containing employers' and employees' rights and obligation.

On November 9, 2023, Bill C-58 was introduced into the House of Commons and is currently making its way through second reading. This Bill will only apply to federally regulated workplaces and is expected to make amendments to the prohibition of replacement workers during strike/lockout, and the maintenance of an activities agreement between union and employer prior to lockout.

In compliance with the Health and Safety Inspection Compliance Plan 2023-2024, Ontario employers in the health care, industrial, mining and constructions sectors should expect to see an Occupational Health and Safety inspector at their door anytime between June 2023 to March 2024.

The WSIB in early 2013 released a Draft Communicable Diseases Policy regarding WSIB's entitlement guidelines for claims for communicable illnesses, including COVID-19 illness. This draft has made its way into the Operational Policy Manual effective December 1, 2023 and applies to all claims for communicable illness with an accident date on or after December 1, 2023.

Top Labour and Employment Cases of 2023

CCP will continue to blog on new decisions and legislative changes affecting workplaces in Canada in 2024. As always, the lawyers at CCPartners are always happy to help with any workplace questions or concerns you may have regarding your business!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.