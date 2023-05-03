Please join us, at your convenience, for a series of podcasts on employment law in Canada. Each concise episode focuses on an employment law issue that is of current concern to businesses in Canada. The series is produced by our Employment Group in Montréal, Québec, and draws on Stikeman Elliott's experience as a leading advisor to clients from all parts of Canada and around the world.

Episode 5: Québec's Bill 96: What Every Business Needs to Know About the Amendments to the Charter of the French Language



With Stephanie Weschler, Partner, Aurélie Derigaud-Choquette and Romy Proulx, Associates, Employment & Labour Group, Stikeman Elliott LLP



(Episode in English) This episode recorded in English looks at Québec's Bill 96 language legislation – specifically, at the effect it will have on the use of French in commercial environments. Topics discussed include commercial agreements and obligations relating to employees, among others. Spotify | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts Episode 4: Québec's Bill 96: What Every Business Needs to Know About the Amendments to the Charter of the French Language



With Patrick Essiminy, Partner, Aurélie Derigaud-Choquette and Romy Proulx, Associates, Employment & Labour Group, Stikeman Elliott LLP



(Episode in French) This episode recorded in French looks at Québec's Bill 96 language legislation – specifically, at the effect it will have on the use of French in commercial environments. Topics discussed include commercial agreements and obligations relating to employees, among others. Spotify | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts Episode 3: The Three Fundamental Challenges of Remote Work



With Charif El-Khouri, Associate, Employment & Labour Group, Stikeman Elliott LLP



(Episode in English) In this episode, Patrick Essiminy is joined by Charif El-Khouri, a senior associate in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott in Montréal recognized for his practical, business-minded advice. While the pandemic has proven that many remote work arrangements are mutually advantageous, Charif finds that employers attempting to integrate remote and hybrid scenarios into existing employment terms and conditions face three fundamental challenges. Spotify | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts Episode 2 – Projet de Loi 59 : Amendements sur les accidents du travail et des maladies professionnelles



With Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott



(Episode in French) In this episode, Patrick Essiminy continues his discussion of the Bill 59 amendments to Québec's occupational health and safety legislation with Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott. They focus on amendments, both in force and pending, that relate to administrative resources, physical rehabilitation, medical aspects and imputation. Spotify | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts Episode 1 – Projet de Loi 59 : Amendements sur la santé et la sécurité du travail au Québec



With Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott



(Episode in French) In this inaugural episode, host Patrick Essiminy is joined by Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott, to discuss proposed amendments in Québec Bill 59 – An Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime – especially in relation to prevention programs. Patrick and Camille look at the implications for Québec employers and businesses of the implementation of prevention programs, the regulatory framework applying to remote work, and the focus on work-related mental health risks. Spotify | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

