POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Can My Employer Keep Extending The Probation Period Of My Contract? Taylor McCaffrey I started a new job recently which had a three-month probation period. My employer extended the probation period by another three months because he said I wasn't performing as he expected.

Is An Employee's Repeated Failure To Participate In The Accommodation Process Just Cause For Termination? MLT Aikins LLP The duty to accommodate requires the employer, the union and the employee to cooperate.

Arbitrator Reinstates Employee Dismissed For Just Cause For Not Providing Proof Of Vaccination CCPartners In Teamsters Canada Rail Conference v VIA Rail Canada Inc., 2023 CanLII 18498 (CA SA) the Company terminated an employee with 19 years of service for not providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

An Employment Lawyer's Review Of An AI-drafted Employment Agreement Siskinds LLP Along with what feels like every other person on the planet, I've been experimenting with ChatGPT. For the uninitiated, ChatGPT is an AI chat bot developed by OpenAI.

Poisoned Coffee And A Cup Of Common Sense: The Complainant's Role In The Accommodation Process Taylor McCaffrey In Leonhardt and Manitoba (Department of Finance), Re, 2018 CarswellMan 767 the complainant, an information technology specialist initially worked for his employer, the Government of Manitoba...