What changes to Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Code should you be aware of?

Changes to Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Code come into effect March 31, 2023. Employers need to be mindful of how these changes affect their organization and assess whether practices need to be changed or implemented to ensure compliance. Steve Eichler provides a summary of the changes you should look out for:

self

Details on these changes: https://field.law/ohsmar23

For a full list of our Labour + Employment Workwise articles, visit: https://field.law/workwise

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.