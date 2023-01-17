ARTICLE

January is a month notorious for resolutions. It is thus the perfect time to plan for the year ahead, which should include considering whether your organization is compliant with its legal obligations as you head into 2023.

Below is a simple checklist outlining certain legal requirements that apply to most workplaces in Ontario. This list has been created to assist your organization to determine whether it is compliant as it heads into 2023.

Do you have the following in place?

Harassment Prevention Policy and Training (Required under OHSA) Violence Prevention Policy and Training (Required under OHSA) Health and Safety Policy and Training (Required under OHSA) AODA – mandated Policies and Training (Required under AODA) Copy of the Occupational Health and Safety Act available in workplace. Poster: “Health & Safety at Work: Prevention Starts Here” posted in your workplace. Employment Standards Poster posted in your workplace. Joint Health and Safety Committee (if your organization employs 20 or more employees) formed and trained. Health and Safety Representative (if your organization employs more than 5 but less than 20 employees) selected and trained. Disconnecting from Work Policy (required under ESA if your organization employs more than 25 employees) Electronic Monitoring Policy (required under ESA if your organization employs more than 25 employees)

