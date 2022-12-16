ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As discussed, on December 8, 2022, Ontario proclaimed in force amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Act made in Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022. The amendments, which require certain employers to have naloxone kits, come into force on June 1, 2023.

On December 12, 2022, Ontario published Regulation 559/22: Naloxone Kits (Regulation), which provides the following additional information about the naloxone kit requirement:

Every naloxone kit must be used, stored and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. The contents of each naloxone kit must be kept in a hard case. The contents of each naloxone kit must be for a single use and promptly replaced after such use. The contents of each naloxone kit must not have expired. The names and workplace locations of the workers who are in charge of the naloxone kit in the workplace and who have received training to recognize an opioid overdose and administer naloxone must be posted in a conspicuous place in the vicinity of the kit where their names and workplace locations are most likely to come to the attention of other workers.

The Regulation also prescribes the contents for both a nasal spray naloxone kit and an injectable naloxone kit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.