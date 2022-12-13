Bottom Line

Effective June 1, 2023, certain Ontario-based employers will be required to have a naloxone kit in the workplace and ensure that workers are trained to administer naloxone. These requirements arise from Bill 88's amendments to Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act, which were proclaimed into force by Order in Council 1570/2022.

To learn more about the new requirements and the workplaces who are expected to have naloxone kits on site, read our comprehensive summary of Bill 88 from March 2, 2022.

