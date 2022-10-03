On September 26, 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced that effective October 1, 2022, Canada's COVID-19 entry restrictions will be removed for all travellers regardless of citizenship,1 and Transport Canada will be removing existing travel requirements. Accordingly, all travellers entering Canada will no longer be required to:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada;

Undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or

Wear masks on planes and trains.

Travellers on cruise ships will no longer be required to:

have pre-board tests;

be vaccinated; or

use ArriveCAN.

Guidelines that align with the approach in the United States will remain in place to protect passengers and crew.

As of October 1, 2022, travellers who entered Canada in the 14 days prior to October 1, 2022, will not be required to complete the remainder of their quarantine or isolation, or complete their testing requirements.

Foreign nationals must still meet the entry requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation as necessary.

Travellers can continue to use the optional Advance Declaration feature in ArriveCAN (free as a mobile app or on the Canada Border Services Agency website) to submit their customs and immigration declaration prior to their arrival (early data indicates it shortens a traveller's time at a kiosk by one third). This feature is currently available only to travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, or Montréal-Trudeau international airports, but it will be expanded to the Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa, Québec City, and Halifax international airports in the coming months.

Footnotes