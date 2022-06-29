The Ontario Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is seeking feedback from temporary employment agencies (TEAs) in response to its new premium rate setting model, originally introduced in 2020. The public consultation will support a review and possible modification of the rate setting approach for the TEA industry.

Under the new rate setting model, TEAs are subject to distinct classification and rate setting rules. Industry members raised concerns about these new rules, in particular, the potential for significant rate increases for some TEAs.

In response, the WSIB has launched this public consultation. The implementation of the new rate setting model has now been deferred until at least 2024, as the WSIB reviews these concerns and feedback from industry members.

The Consultation Secretariat of the WSIB is seeking feedback from TEAs in two phases. In phase one, it is requesting information about the TEA industry to support its analysis of the rate setting approach and possible modifications. Interested stakeholders are invited to respond to a questionnaire which can be found here. The deadline to respond is June 30, 2022.

Phase two is anticipated to be initiated in Q4 in 2022.

Originally Published 10 May 2022

