On April 22, 2022, Ontario announced that its Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) is maintaining the existing provincial masking requirements in select higher-risk indoor settings, and the CMOH Directives currently in effect, until June 11, 2022.

Extension of Masking Requirement

The existing masking requirement is extended in the following higher-risk indoor settings:

public transit;

health care settings (e.g., hospitals, doctors' offices, clinics that provide health care services, laboratories, specimen collection centres, and home and community care);

long-term care homes;

retirement homes; and

shelters and other congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

The masking requirement, which was originally scheduled to expire on April 27, 2022, applies to every person in the indoor area of the premises of these businesses or organizations, or in a vehicle that is operating as part of the business or organization.

A complete list of the settings in which the masking requirement is maintained until June 11, 2022, is provided in the Section 22 Class Order (Order) issued by the CMOH under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Maintenance of CMOH Directives

The CMOH also will maintain the CMOH Directives currently in effect until June 11, 2022. These Directives, originally scheduled to be revoked on April 27, 2022, are:

After June 11, 2022, guidance will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care on personal protective equipment recommendations for infection prevention and control in health care settings.

