In this inaugural episode, host Patrick Essiminy is joined by Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott, to discuss proposed amendments in Québec Bill 59 – An Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime – especially in relation to prevention programs. Patrick and Camille look at the implications for Québec employers and businesses of the implementation of prevention programs, the regulatory framework applying to remote work, and the focus on work-related mental health risks.

