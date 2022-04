ARTICLE

Trends In Canadian Wrongful Dismissal Cases Bennett Jones LLP Two recent decisions: Moffatt v Prospera Credit Union [Moffat], from the British Columbia Supreme Court, and Russell v The Brick Warehouse LP [Russell], from the Ontario Superior Court...

What Happened To The Federal Government's Vaccine Mandate For All Federally Regulated Workplaces? McCarthy Tétrault LLP On December 7, 2021, the Federal Government announced in a press release that it would be proposing regulations under Part II of the Canada Labour Code requiring employees in all federally regulated workplaces...

Accommodating Religion In The Workplace: Legal Considerations When Establishing And Enforcing COVID-19 Vaccination Policies MacDonald & Associates The COVID-19 pandemic has required Canadian employers to take steps to protect the health and safety of the workforce as a whole, while upholding the human rights of individual employees.

A Unionized Boss? The Court Of Appeal Makes Its Ruling! Fasken You may recall that, on April 10, 2017, we published an initial article regarding two unprecedented decisions rendered by the Court. These decisions concerned the scope of the freedom of association right...

Vicarious Liability And Employer's Responsibility Devry Smith Frank LLP The Court of Appeal recently upheld the decision made in the case of Dagenais v. Pellerin, 2022 ONCA 76 which calls into question the scope of vicarious liability of an employer.