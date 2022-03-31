ARTICLE

The Ontario Government has proposed significant legislative changes that may impact how accident investigations and enforcement actions unfold, and regulatory orders and prosecutions may become more perilous for employers and senior executives as a result.

In this session, presented on March 28, 2022, Toronto Health and Safety lawyers Ryan Conlin and Jeremy Schwartz of Stringer LLP discuss:

Proposed changes to the maximum fines for individuals and corporate officers and directors

A potential doubling of the limitations period for commencing prosecutions

The new sentencing factors Courts would be obliged to consider

Critical strategies for modernizing Director and Officer due diligence

What steps management should take now and following an accident in anticipation of these likely amendments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.