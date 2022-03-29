With Ontario's new disconnecting from work legislation taking effect in June, many employers are wondering what this means for the (already uncertain) future of the post-pandemic workforce. The objective of the legislation is to encourage workers to disconnect from their job after work hours, in an effort to promote better mental health and well-being. But how will that work in practice?



Join members of the Blakes Employment & Labour group as we discuss this legislation, including predictions on how it will impact business operations and employers. We will also be joined by Blakes alum Sarah Rohmann of the Freshfields Frankfurt office to learn how similar legislation has impacted work in Europe.

Topics:

An overview of the Ontario legislation, including what we know about it so far and how we anticipate it impacting employers

The European right-to-disconnect provisions, including impacts, arising issues and how it compares to Ontario

Pros and cons for employers and employees

Disconnecting policies as part of wellness programming

Blakes Speakers:

Guest Speakers:

Sarah Rohmann, Principal Associate, Freshfields (Blakes alum)

When

March 31, 2022



Live Webcast

1 – 2 p.m. (ET)

Mandatory Continuing Education



Ontario

This program contains 15 minutes of Professionalism content and 45 minutes of Substantive content.



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a certificate of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for 1 CPD Credit Hour with ?The Law Society of British Columbia.



New York

Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credits.