On March 10, 2022, British Columbia announced that it will be taking the following steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions:

Effective March 11, 2022

Masks

Face coverings are optional for people in all indoor public settings. People can continue to wear a mask based on personal choice. Individual businesses and organizations can choose to continue to require mask wearing on their premises.

As well, the indoor common area mask requirement for employees as part of the Workplace Safety Order is no longer required. Employers may choose to continue to require wearing masks for operational reasons or in certain settings.

Masks are encouraged on public transit and BC Ferries but are no longer required under public health order.

Masks will no longer be required when K-12 students return from spring break. Public health is also working with the childcare sector to revise guidelines. Students and staff are supported to continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors.

Faith Gatherings and Events

Faith communities are no longer required to restrict attendance based on vaccination status.

Overnight Camps for Children

Overnight camps are no longer required to submit COVID-19 safety plans to a medical health officer.

Effective March 18, 2022

Visitors to Long-term Care Facilities

The number of visitors to long-term care facilities will no longer be restricted as long as visitors are fully vaccinated and screened.1

Effective April 8, 2022

BC Vaccine Card Proof of Vaccination

There will no longer be a requirement to show the BC Vaccine Card proof of vaccination to access non-essential events, services and businesses. Individual businesses and organizations can, however, choose to continue to require the BC Vaccine Card proof on their premises.

Transition Back to Communicable Disease Plans

Businesses will transition back to communicable disease plans to reduce the risk of all communicable disease.

Footnote

1. Some facilities will be able to implement these changes earlier. Visitors should check with their local care home.

