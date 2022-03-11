ARTICLE

Canada: An Act To Modernize The Occupational Health And Safety Regime New Legal Requirements Session 1

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

March 18, 2022

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Webinar

12: p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST



Connection details and links will be provided after you register.

Prevention mechanisms coming into effect on April 6, 2022

Please note this event will be in French only.

In our first session of this webinar series, our experts will discuss the new prevention and participation mechanisms that will have to implemented in workplaces as of April 6, 2022.

Join us to learn everything there is to know about taking charge of health and safety in the workplace (health and safety committee, liaison officer, health and safety representative, etc.)

Please note this event will be in French only.



Please RSVP by Thursday, March 17, 2022

CPD Information

An application for accreditation has been sent to the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréées (CRHA) for 1.5 hours.

Mandatory CPD information to be confirmed.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.