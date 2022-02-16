The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that the provincial requirement to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on February 14, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.

In a release, the province said masking in indoor public spaces would remain in effect until the end of February. The province said it would continue to make proof of vaccination records and QR codes available to Saskatchewan residents, as these documents may be necessary for travel to other jurisdictions, among other uses.

Although Saskatchewan is ending proof of vaccination requirements, the province encouraged residents to get vaccinated, including with booster doses, as soon as they are eligible. Saskatchewan opened booster dose eligibility to all residents aged 12 - 17 on February 8, 2022.

The Government of Saskatchewan has also announced that as of February 14, 2022, The Employer' COVID-19 Emergency Regulations and The Employers' COVID-19 Emergency Regulations will be repealed. The repeal of these regulations may impact Saskatchewan employer policies.

