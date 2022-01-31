During a press conference on January 27, 2022, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, advised that the legal requirement to work from home except where necessary will be lifted on January 31, 2022. Notwithstanding the lifting of this requirement, the Chief Medical Officer of Health still recommends that those who are able to work from home continue to do so.

The following easing of measures were also announced during the press conference:

Food and drink services at indoor sporting events, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, bingo halls and other venues will be allowed;

Most businesses will no longer be required to collect patron information for contact tracing;

Indoor social gathering limits are set to increase from five to ten, and restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity;

Theatres will be able to reopen, and "spectator areas" such as arenas and concert venues will be able to host up to 500 guests, with smaller venues limited to half capacity.

In addition, as of January 31, 2022, pursuant to O. Reg. 363/20: Steps of Reopening under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, S.O. 2020, c. 17, the province will be moving to Step 3. This announcement comes one week after the Government of Ontario's previous announcement regarding the relaxing of certain COVID-19 related measures.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.