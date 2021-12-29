Businesses affected by Manitoba's recent public health orders will soon have access to a new sector-specific financial support program (the "Sector Support Program").

Manitoba's new public health orders took effect on December 21, 2021, placing restrictions on certain businesses' operating capacities and public and private gatherings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The orders are in place until January 11, 2022.

The new restrictions affecting businesses include limiting capacity at 50% for restaurants, licensed premises, gyms, movie theatres and museums.

The Sector Support Program offers up to $22 million in financial relief to eligible businesses in defined sectors which include:

restaurants, hotels and bars that provide dine-in food services;

fitness and recreation facilities, including gyms;

movie theatres;

concert halls and performance venues; and

museums and galleries.

Through the Sector Support Program, businesses can apply for a grant of up to $12,000 based on their total number of employees:

$3,000: one to nine employees

$6,000: 10 to 19 employees

$9,000: 20 to 49 employees

$12,000: more than 50 employees

Businesses will soon be able to access an online assessment tool and have until January 31, 2022 to apply for the grant through the Sector Support Program.

More information on the program can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.