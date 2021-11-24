Employers subject to provincial legislation (i.e., not federal employers) that have employees in Ontario often ask about legislative requirements under various employment statutes, including mandatory policies, training and postings under the Employment Standards Act, 2000, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005, the Pay Equity Act, and the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, 2017. To make this information conveniently available, the Littler Toronto office assembled these requirements in a single publication.

The publication also includes links to Ontario government requirements regarding COVID-19 (e.g., the mandatory safety plan requirement for certain businesses; the health screening requirement for workers, whether or not they have been vaccinated, before they go to work or start their shift each day; the requirement that patrons of specified businesses provide proof of full vaccination status and identification at the entry point of specified premises; and the requirement to post COVID-19 signage in workplaces, etc.).

We have prepared an update to this publication dated November 19, 2021 (9th edition), which includes Version 10 of the mandatory health screening tool, released on October 25, 2021, and Version 4 of the Guidance Document regarding proof of vaccination for patrons of specified businesses and organizations. Click here to read the November 2021 update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.