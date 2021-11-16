On November 10, 2021, Ontario announced that, out of an abundance of caution, it is pausing the lifting of capacity limits in the following higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required:

Food or drink establishments with dance facilities such as night clubs and wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing;

Strip clubs; and

Sex clubs and bathhouses.

The province's reopening plan, A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario and Manage COVID-19 for the Long Term, provides for ongoing monitoring and assessment of key public health and health care indicators. In its announcement, Ontario notes that although its hospital and intensive care capacity remains stable and it reports one of the lowest rates of active cases in Canada, there has been a slight increase in cases over the past week. Accordingly, existing capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for the higher-risk settings listed above will remain in place to allow time to determine whether hospitalizations and ICU admissions will be impacted. Data will be monitored for the next 28 days to determine when capacity limits in these settings can be safely lifted.

