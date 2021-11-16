ARTICLE

For employers operating in Alberta, Dec. 1 will bring a brand new occupational health and safety regime, as the province enforces its new OHS act.

Canadian HR Reporter recently spoke with Steve Eichler, partner at Field Law in Calgary, about what employers will have to contend with once the law takes effect. Click here to read the full article.

