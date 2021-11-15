ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On November 9, 2021, Ontario's Bill 38, Remembrance Week Amendment Act, 2021, received Royal Assent and became law. Accordingly, the Remembrance Week Act, 2016 was amended, effective November 9, 2021, to provide that every worker in Ontario has the right to wear a poppy in the workplace during Remembrance Week (the seven days leading up to Remembrance Day, November 11). An exception applies, however, if “wearing a poppy may pose a danger or hazard to the health, safety or welfare of any person.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.