Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our highest priority has been (and will always remain) the health and safety of our clients, our people, their families and the communities in which everyone lives and works. McCarthy Tétrault is committed to providing our clients with a safe and secure experience when visiting our offices in person. Please read the important information below carefully about the steps we are taking to help protect your safety.

Clients and visitors to the firm can expect that each person they come in contact with on our premises will have been vaccinated with the full dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine for at least 14 days ("Fully Vaccinated)". While onsite, appropriate social distancing guidelines have been put in place and room capacities have been limited. In addition, masks will be required in all common areas and when physical distancing requirements cannot be met.

As part of our commitment to the health and safety of our clients and our own people, McCarthy Tétrault has a few simple requirements for visitors to the firm in order to provide entry into our offices or any firm-hosted events. These items include:

Any person visiting the firm will be Fully Vaccinated. Any person not Fully Vaccinated and unable to show proof of vaccination will not be granted entry to our space.

Persons visiting the firm will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival. We will not be collecting or storing any information in accordance with the firm's privacy policy and applicable privacy laws.

We ask that all visitors to the firm please wear a mask at all times while moving through common areas, elevators and washrooms. Once seated in your meeting, your mask may be removed.

McCarthy Tétrault will provide, in advance, a link to our guest entry declaration form which we request you complete prior to your arrival.

If you know that you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have any symptoms, we ask that you please stay home and allow us to provide you virtual means to attend your meeting.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation in safeguarding your health and the health of others and look forward to your visit. If you have any questions about our approach, your booking or other questions about the firm, please email our team at COVID-19-questions@mccarthy.ca and we'll be pleased to respond in advance of your arrival.

Thank you,

Rick Kathuria, Chief Administrative Officer

Judith McKay, Chief Client & Innovation Officer

Note: This notice is in effect from September 7, 2021 through at least December 31, 2021.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.