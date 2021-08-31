On August 25, 2021, British Columbia announced that pursuant to an Order of the Provincial Health Officer, masks will again be required in all public indoor settings for those age 12 and older.

Covered Public Indoor Settings

Covered public indoor settings include:

Malls and shopping centres

Grocery and liquor stores

Airports

Coffee shops

On public transportation, in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle

Libraries

Clothing and retail stores

Areas of office buildings where services to the public are provided

Common areas of sport and fitness centres when not engaged in physical activity

Common areas of post-secondary institutions and non-profit organizations

Inside schools for all K to 12 staff, visitors, and for students in grades 4 to 12

Drug stores

Community centres

Recreation centres

City Halls

Restaurants, pubs and bars when not seated at a table

A face shield may not be substituted for a mask.

Exemptions

The following individuals are exempt from the mask requirement:

People with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear a mask;

People who cannot remove a mask on their own;

Children under the age of 12; and

People who need to remove their masks to communicate due to another person's hearing impairment

Reassessment

The Order will be reassessed when proof of vaccination and British Columbia's vaccine card are fully implemented.

