On June 2, 2021 Ontario's Stay-At-Home order expired, signaling a small beacon of hope to the end of the pandemic for a province facing severe restrictions in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases during the third wave.

The Stay-At-Home Order mandated that Ontarians can only leave the home for purposes set out in the order including but not limited to: exercise, grocery shopping, or accessing health care or pharmacy services. Now, Ontario residents may leave home to travel to a secondary residence within the province.

However, for many businesses this doesn't mean that they can open yet. Restrictions under the O. Reg. 82/20 are still in force until Step One of the Roadmap to Reopening.

These restrictions include:

Businesses that are deemed non-essential, including non-essential construction, will remain closed.

Essential businesses must ensure that any person who performs work for the business must conduct their work remotely, unless the nature of the work requires them to be on-site at the workplace.

Essential businesses that remain open must comply with all public health recommendations and instructions on COVID-19 preventative measures. This includes the use of masks indoors, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, installation and use of Plexiglas or other barriers, and ensuring that workers have appropriate personal protective equipment.

Essential retail will remain limited at 25% capacity to maintain social distancing and only essential retail items may be sold.

Non-essential retail remain pickup and delivery only.

Indoor gatherings are limited to households only and outdoor gatherings of up to 5 people.

Ontario Parks and campgrounds on public lands are day-use only with some limited exceptions.

Short-term rentals remain limited to only individuals in need of housing.

Other Emergency Orders Still in Effect

Several emergency orders are still in effect under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The following orders have been extended until June 16, 2021:

The official announcement can be found HERE.

Takeaway for Employers

The expiry of the Stay-At-Home order does not mean that restrictions have ended. Employers should continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures including increased sanitation, excellent hand hygiene, mask wearing, and social distancing measures. For employees who cannot work from home, employers must be diligent in enforcing CVOID-19 safety protocols. Contact the legal professionals at CCPartners for advice and information on remaining complaint with workplace health and safety requirements.

And as always, the team at CCPartners will continue to update our readers and listeners on all other pertinent developments regarding benefits and legislative changes related to COVID-19 through our Employers' Edge Blog and Lawyers for Employers Podcast series.

