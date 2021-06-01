It's hard to believe that due to a worldwide pandemic, we are now in month 14 of various forms of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. The legal response to these lockdowns has shifted over time.
On May 27, our panel of knowledgeable speakers delivered a webinar to learn how rapid testing, screening, vaccinations and workplace health & safety practices can help your business stay open in these difficult times. Specific topics included:
- Mandatory vaccinations
- Rapid antigen testing
- Privacy and record retention
- Public health organizations and their authority to shut down businesses
- Health & safety of business owners, employees & customers
