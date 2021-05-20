Beyond COVID-19: A Series on Employment Law Issues in the Post-Pandemic Workplace

Webcast 1: Occupational Health and Safety in a Brave New World

Workplace health and safety has always been a top concern for employers, and COVID-19 adds an extra element of risk to consider. As the pandemic continues, it is important for employers across Canada to understand the evolving requirements with regards to occupational health and safety standards.

Join Blakes Employment & Labour lawyers as we discuss these developments and how they might directly impact day-to-day business in the post-pandemic workplace.

Topics:

New health and safety policies and best practices

Workers compensation for COVID-19 claims

Interplay between health and safety concerns in the workplace and with vaccines

For more information on this webcast series, please click here.

Following the session, there will be a 15-min Q&A period.

Speakers:

When

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Live Webcast:

12 - 1 p.m. (EDT)

Mandatory Continuing Education

Ontario

This program contains 1 hour of Substantive content.

Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers - available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.

Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.

British Columbia

This program has been accredited for 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.

New York

Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credit.

