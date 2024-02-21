ARTICLE

Join specialists from the leading Canadian law firm, Bennett Jones, as we explore the transformative implications of Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act. Previously known as Bill S-211, this pivotal legislation mandates annual reporting, introduces a new era of accountability and ethical responsibility for certain entities engaged in (a) importing goods into Canada, and (b), producing, selling or distributing goods in Canada within or elsewhere, or outside Canada—including any operators controlling an entity that entities who undertake any of these activities listed in (a) or (b).

The Act imposes an annual reporting requirement for certain entities. As the first public report deadline approaches on May 31, 2024, learn how to navigate the intricacies of the annual reporting obligations imposed on corporations, trusts, partnerships and unincorporated other organizations that have with a Canadian nexus to Canada and perform import, production, sales or distribution activities involving goods.

Why watch:

A lively discussion surrounding the requirements of the new law and how companies doing business in or with Canada can develop ethical supply chain best practices to appropriately mitigate risk of labour abuses.

The Act's potential for imposing criminal liability for non-compliance or false statements adds a layer of urgency and significance to this discussion. Perfect for actors from all sectors of the international trade industry, this event promises a dynamic and in-depth discussion, emphasizing the critical importance of developing ethical supply chain practices.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the complexities of ethical supply chain management in Canada. Watch this sessionfor an engaging discussion that will shape the future of your business in the new world of Canadian trade legislation.

