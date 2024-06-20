Legislation for the period 05/23 to 06/12
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Québec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-71
|An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2024)
|C-72
|Connected Care for Canadians Act
|C-368
|An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (natural health products)
|C-353
|Foreign Hostage Takers Accountability Act
|C-277
|National Strategy on Brain Injuries Act
|C-377
|An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act (need to know)
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-268
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Indian Act
|S-279
|Registered Charity Board Diversity Data Collection Act
|S-280
|National Framework on Sickle Cell Disease Act
|S-282
|National Strategy for Children and Youth Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 5, 2024:
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
|SOR/2024-102
|Order Exempting Kapisikama Lake, Located in Quebec, from the Application of Section 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2024-98
|Order Amending Schedules I and VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Synthetic Opioids and Emerging Fentanyl Precursors)
|SOR/2024-99
|Regulations Amending the Narcotic Control Regulations (Synthetic Opioids)
|SOR/2024-100
|Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Emerging Fentanyl Precursors)
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-97
|Regulations Amending the Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-89
|Marketing Authorization to Permit a Lower Calcium Threshold for Exemptions from the Requirement for Prepackaged Products to Carry a Nutrition Symbol in the Case of Cheese, Yogurt, Kefir and Buttermilk
|SOR/2024-88
|Marketing Authorization for Vitamin D in Yogurt and Kefir
Pay Equity Act
|SOR/2024-101
|Regulations Amending the Pay Equity Regulations (Administrative Monetary Penalties and Technical Amendments)
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
|SOR/2024-95
|Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Negotiated Contribution Plans)
Radiocommunication Act
|SOR/2024-94
|Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-92
|Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2024-91
|Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
|SOR/2024-90
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:
Canada Wildlife Act
- Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations
Cannabis Act
- Regulations Amending the Cannabis Regulations (Harmonization with Certain Provisions of the Controlled Substances Regulations)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Controlled Substances Regulations
Financial Administration Act,
Food and Drugs Act
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Controlled Substances
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Vessel Traffic Services Zones Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations
Cannabis Act
- Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Cannabis Act
- Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Cultivation Waste)
Cannabis Act
Food and Drugs Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis (Streamlining of Requirements)
Trademarks Act
- Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:
Food and Drugs Act
- Order Approving the Interim Order Concerning the Sale of Certain Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Division 8 of Part 4, which amends Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985, in force May 24, 2024 (PC 2024-0570)
Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c 26
- Sections 610 to 612, which amend the Criminal Code, in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2024-0631)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for iron
- Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario
- Publication of final decision after assessment of five substances in the Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-002-24 — Publication of RSS-295, Issue 1
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21810
Health, Dept. of
- Notice of intent to consult on modernization of provisions pertaining to hospitals and practitioners in regulations made under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-003-24 — Consultation Relating to the Use of Radiocommunication Devices in Auto Theft
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21762
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement
Food and Drugs Act
- Interim Order Concerning the Sale of Certain Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:
- Manulife Assurance Company of Canada — Reduction of stated capital
- TSX Trust Company — Reduction of stated capital
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:
- Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America — Release of assets
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:
- Home Bank — Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices
- Home Trust — Company Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices
- MD Life Insurance Company and Scotia Life Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 807833595RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 863702528RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 889447249RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-003
- Expiry review of order — Unitized wall modules
- Order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Body armour
- Marine fuel
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 108081761RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Cloud-based services
- Environmental services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 83/24
|Ammonite Shell (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 84/24
|Security Management for Critical Infrastructure Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4
- Section 2 in force May 29, 2024 (OIC 127/2024)
- Sections 1(2)(a) and 3 in force June 7, 2024 (OIC 127/2024)
Employment Standards Code, RSA 2000, c E-9
- Section 53.9821 and the heading immediately preceding it repealed on May 23, 2024 (OIC 130/2024)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 16, 2024
- Bill 204, Municipal Government (National Urban Parks) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 5
May 30, 2024
- Bill 18, Provincial Priorities Act — Chapter No. P-35.5
- Bill 20, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 21, Emergency Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 22, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 10
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 28, 2024:
Building Act
|BC Reg 119/2024
|Amends BC Reg 131/2016 — Building Act General Regulation
Commercial Transport Act
|BC Reg 116/2024
|Amends BC Regs
30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations
328/91 — Commercial Transport Fees Regulation
|BC Reg 117/2024
|Enacts Leased Vehicles Transitional Regulation
Great Bear Rainforest (Forest Management) Act
|BC Reg 113/2024
|Amends BC Regs
327/2016 — Great Bear Rainforest (Forest Management) Regulation
325/2016 — Great Bear Rainforest (Special Forest Management Area) Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 114/2024
|Amends BC Regs
447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation
59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation
|BC Reg 116/2024
|Amends BC Regs
447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation
59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation
|BC Reg 117/2024
|Enacts Leased Vehicles Transitional Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 118/2024
|Amends BC Reg 100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 4, 2024:
Offence Act
|BC Reg 121/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 11, 2024:
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 124/2024
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
|BC Reg 125/2024
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
Fuel Price Transparency Act
|BC Reg 125/2024
|Amends BC Reg 52/2020 — Fuel Price Transparency Regulation
Land Title Act
|BC Reg 123/2024
|Amends BC Reg 489/88 — Sechelt Indian Band Designation Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 123/2024
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Local Government Act
|BC Reg 123/2024
|Amends BC Reg 90/2019 — Housing Needs Report Regulation
Public Sector Pension Plans Act
|BC Reg 127/2024
|Amends BC Reg 158/2003 — Designated Institutions Regulation
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|BC Reg 128/2024
|Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 123/2024
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Ticket Sales Act
|BC Reg 123/2024
|Amends BC Reg 129/2021 — Ticket Sales Regulation
Workers Compensation Act 299/2024
|BC Reg 122/2024
|Amends BC Reg 136/2018 — Mental Disorder Presumption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 28, 2024:
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 35
- Various provisions in force, effective May 23, 2024 (BC Reg 114/2024)
- Various provisions in force, effective January 6, 2025 (BC Reg 115/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|201
|The Manitoba Emblems Amendment Act (Provincial Stone)
|211
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Manitoba Parks Licence Plates)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|Man Reg 35/2024
|Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|48
|An Act to Amend the Industrial Relations Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Clean Water Act
|NB Reg 2024-30
|NB Reg 2000-47, amendment
The Residential Tenancies Act
|NB Reg 2024-31
|NB Reg 82-218, amendment
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2024-32
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 5, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement (“NI 24-101”) and changes to its Companion Policy (the “Amendments”).
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 12, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators (“MI 25-102”) and its Companion Policy (together, the “Proposed Amendments”).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|79
|An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act and the Provincial Offences Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Engineers and Geoscientists Act, 2008
|NLR 31/24
|Engineers and Geoscientists Regulations, 2024
Criminal Code
|NLR 32/24
|Lottery Licensing Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:
Income Tax Act
|NWT Reg R-022-2024
|Income Tax Regulations, amendment
Legal Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-023-2024
|Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note)
Land Titles Act
|NWT Reg R-024-2024
|Land Titles Office Regulations, amendment
Partnership and Business Names Act
|NWT Reg R-025-2024
|Partnership and Business Names Act, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2024:
Securities Act
- Amending Rule 81-102
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:
Gaming Control Act
|NS Reg 100/2024
|Casino Regulations — amendment
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 96/2024
|Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 95/2024
|M.S.I. Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 91/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 99/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 93/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 94/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|41
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|42
|An Act to Amend the Dental Professions Act
|43
|An Act to Amend the Nunavut Business Credit Corporation Act
|44
|An Act to Amend the Creditors Relief Act and the Public Service Garnishee Act
|45
|An Act to Amend the Cities, Towns and Villages Act and the Hamlets Act
|46
|An Act to Amend the Coroners Act
|48
|An Act Respecting the Constituencies of Nunavut
|49
|An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:
Public Service Act
|Nu Reg 014-2024
|Designation for Qulliq Energy Corporation Regulations, repeal
Qulliq Energy Corporation Act
|Nu Reg 015-2024
|Kitikmeot Tugliq Limited Partnership Exemption Order
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|193
|Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2024
|200
|Homeowner Protection Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
|O Reg 226/24
|Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 749/93
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 203/24
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
|O Reg 209/24
|General, amending O Reg 468/18
Connecting Care Act, 2019
|O Reg 235/24
|Prescribed Organization, amending O Reg 390/19
|O Reg 238/24
|Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19
|O Reg 239/24
|Transitional: Supervisors, revoking O Reg 201/21
|O Reg 245/24
|Home and Community Care Services, amending O Reg 187/22
|O Reg 246/24
|The Service Organization
Denturism Act, 1991
|O Reg 227/24
|Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 854/93
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 244/24
|When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 206/24
|Air Pollution — Discharge of Benzene from Ineos Styrolution
|O Reg 207/24
|Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 222/07
Excellent Care for All Act, 2010
|O Reg 241/24
|Definitions, amending O Reg 236/16
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 247/24
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 240/24
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021
|O Reg 211/24
|Funding for Therapy and Counselling
|O Reg 212/24
|Discipline and Appeals
|O Reg 213/24
|Rules for Advisory Committees
|O Reg 214/24
|Personal Support Worker Advisory Committee
|O Reg 215/24
|Code of Ethics
|O Reg 216/24
|Visual Marks
|O Reg 217/24
|Registration
|O Reg 218/24
|Register
|O Reg 219/24
|Complaints
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 242/24
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Juries Act
|O Reg 201/24
|General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 198/24
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
|O Reg 199/24
|Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21
|O Reg 200/24
|General, amending O Reg 745/21
Local Health System Integration Act, 2006
|O Reg 249/24
|Additional Objects for Local Health System Integration Networks, revoking O Reg 641/21
Massage Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 228/24
|General, amending O Reg 544/94
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 220/24
|Registration, amending O Reg 865/93
|O Reg 221/24
|General, amending O Reg 114/94
|O Reg 222/24
|Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 856/93
Midwifery Act, 1991
|O Reg 229/24
|Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 388/09
Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017
|O Reg 224/24
|General, amending O Reg 33/18
Ontario Water Resources Act
|O Reg 208/24
|Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 223/07
Opticianry Act, 1991
|O Reg 230/24
|Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 828/93
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 236/24
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021
|O Reg 225/24
|Registration, amending O Reg 193/23
Retirement Homes Act, 2010
|O Reg 243/24
|General, amending O Reg 166/11
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
May 29, 2024
Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by July 29, 2024
Condominium Act, 1998
May 27, 2024
Proposal to Expand the Jurisdiction of the Condominium Authority Tribunal — Comments by July 11, 2024
Ontario Immigration Act, 2015
June 12, 2024
Proposed amendments to a regulation under the Ontario Immigration Act, 2015 in respect of educational requirements for nurses under the Express Entry: Human Capital Priorities and French-Speaking Skilled Worker streams — Comments by June 22, 2024
Personal Property Security Act
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
May 27, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Personal Property Security Act, the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, and the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by June 5, 2024
Planning Act
May 27, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 525/97 to Exempt Certain Official Plan Matters from Approval under the Planning Act — Comments by June 26, 2024
Health Protection and Promotion Act
June 3, 2024
Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 569: Reports and O Reg 135/18: Designation of Diseases under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) — Comments by June 10, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, May 25, 2024:
Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12
- Schedule 3, section 1, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force July 1, 2024
Orders In Council
Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15
- Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 618/2024)
Royal Assents
June 6, 2024
- Bill 99, Garrett's Legacy Act (Requirements for Movable Soccer Goals), 2024 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 159, Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 171, Enhancing Professional Care for Animals Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 188, Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 200, Homeowner Protection Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 18
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, May 25, 2024:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Minister of Health
- Notice of Proposed Regulation
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 8, 2024:
Environmental Protection Act
|EC2024-495
|Ozone Layer Protection Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|63
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur les mines et d'autres dispositions
|66
|Loi visant à renforcer le suivi des personnes faisant l'objet d'un verdict de non-responsabilité criminelle pour cause de troubles mentaux ou d'inaptitude à subir leur procès
|67
|Loi modifiant le Code des professions pour la modernisation du système professionnel et visant l'élargissement de certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux
|68
|Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins
|69
|Loi assurant la gouvernance responsable des ressources énergétiques et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
|70
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection sanitaire des animaux
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|63
|An Act to amend the Mining Act and other provisions
|66
|An Act to reinforce the supervision of persons in respect of whom has been rendered a verdict of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder or of unfit to stand trial
|67
|An Act to amend the Professional Code for the modernization of the professional system and to broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services
|68
|An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians
|69
|An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions
|70
|An Act to amend the Animal Health Protection Act
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 848-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 849-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
|Décret 850-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
|Décret 947-2024
|Règlement d'application de certaines dispositions de la Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:
Building Act
|OC 848-2024
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act
|OC 849-2024
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code
|OC 850-2024
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:
Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions
|OC 947-2024
|Regulation respecting the application of certain provisions of the Act respecting health and social services information
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:
Loi sur les impôts
|AM 2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les opérations à divulgation obligatoire — Arrêté du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2024-5220
|Concernant les districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-5220 du ministre de la Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
|AM 2024-010
|Règlement sur la gouvernance des renseignements de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-010 du ministre de la Santé
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:
Taxation Act
|MO 2024
|Regulation to amend the Mandatory Transaction Disclosure Regulation — Order of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2024-5220
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2024-5220 of the Minister of Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:
Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions
|MO 2024-010
|Regulation respecting the governance of health and social services information — Order 2024-010 of the Minister of Health
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:
Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 13
- Que soit fixée au 7 août 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des paragraphes 2° des articles 19 et 20 de cette loi; Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 68 de cette loi. (Décret 881-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:
Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace, SQ 2023, c 34
- Que soit fixée au 1er juin 2024 la date à compter de laquelle court le délai de six mois qui précède l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace (2023, chapitre 34), autres que celles visées aux paragraphes 1° à 17° du premier alinéa de l'article 1636 de cette loi. (Décret 918-2024)
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 5
- Entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions. (Décret 946-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:
Act to amend the Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions, SQ 2022, c 13
- Paragraph 2 of sections 19 and 20 in force August 7, 2024 ; section 68 in force January 1, 2025. (OC 881-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:
Act to make the health and social services system more effective, SQ 2023, c 34
- That 1 June 2024 be set as the date on which begins the six-month period preceding the coming into force of the provisions of the Act, except those referred to in subparagraphs 1 to 17 of the first paragraph of section 1636 of the Act (OC 918-2024)
Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 5
- Coming into force of certain provisions (OC 946-2024)
Sanctions
28 mai 2024
- Loi nº 50, Loi édictant la Loi sur la sécurité civile visant à favoriser la résilience aux sinistres et modifiant diverses dispositions relatives notamment aux centres de communications d'urgence et à la protection contre les incendies de forêt — Chapitre nº 18
- Loi nº 208, Loi concernant certaines aliénations relatives à la maison Robert-Jellard
30 mai 2024
- Loi 37, Loi sur le commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants — Chapitre nº 20
- Loi 53, Loi édictant la Loi sur la protection contre les représailles liées à la divulgation d'actes répréhensibles et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 21
4 juin 2024
- Loi 56, Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale — Chapitre nº 22
6 juin 2024
- Loi nº 57, Loi édictant la Loi visant à protéger les élus municipaux et à favoriser l'exercice sans entraves de leurs fonctions et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives concernant le domaine municipal — Chapitre nº 24
- Loi nº 65, Loi limitant le droit d'éviction des locateurs et renforçant la protection des locataires aînés — Chapitre nº 23
7 juin 2024
- Loi nº 45, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin principalement de renforcer la protection de l'intégrité des personnes dans les loisirs et les sports — Chapitre nº 25
Assents
May 28, 2024
- Bill 50, An Act to enact the Act respecting civil protection to promote disaster resilience and to amend various provisions relating in particular to emergency communication centres and to forest fire protection — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 208, An Act respecting certain alienations involving the maison Robert-Jellard
May 30, 2024
- Bill 37, An Act respecting the Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 53, An Act to enact the Act respecting protection against reprisals related to the disclosure of wrongdoings and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 21
June 4, 2024
- Bill 56, An Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime — Chapter No. 22
June 6, 2024
- Bill 57, An Act to enact the Act to protect elected municipal officers and to facilitate the unhindered exercise of their functions and to amend various legislative provisions concerning municipal affairs — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 65, An Act to limit lessors' right of eviction and to enhance the protection of senior lessees — Chapter No 23
June 7, 2024
- Bill 45, An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports mainly to better protect the integrity of persons in recreation and sports — Chapter No 25
Conseil du trésor
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|CT 230654
|Règlement sur l'Espace d'innovation des marchés publics
Treasury Board
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|TB 230654
|Regulation respecting the Public Procurement Innovation Space
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 39/2024
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 24‑101) Amendment Regulations, 2024
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 7, 2024:
The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998
|Sask Reg 41/2024
|The Tobacco Tax Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Real Estate Act
|Sask Reg 42/2024
|The Real Estate Amendment Regulations, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Child and Family Services Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 15
- Sections 1 and 2; clauses 3(a), (b) and (d); sections 4 to 14; subsections 15(1) and (2); sections 16 to 18; that portion of section 19 that adds subsection 52(3); and sections 20 to 27 in force June 12, 2024. (OC 261/2024)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 24, 2024:
The Medical Radiation and Imaging Professionals Act
- College of Medical Radiation and Imaging Professionals of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2024:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
