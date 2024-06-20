Legislation for the period 05/23 to 06/12

Legislation for the period 05/23 to 06/12

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Québec / Québec Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-71 An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2024) C-72 Connected Care for Canadians Act C-368 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (natural health products) C-353 Foreign Hostage Takers Accountability Act C-277 National Strategy on Brain Injuries Act C-377 An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act (need to know)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-268 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Indian Act S-279 Registered Charity Board Diversity Data Collection Act S-280 National Framework on Sickle Cell Disease Act S-282 National Strategy for Children and Youth Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 5, 2024:

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

SOR/2024-102 Order Exempting Kapisikama Lake, Located in Quebec, from the Application of Section 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

SOR/2024-98 Order Amending Schedules I and VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Synthetic Opioids and Emerging Fentanyl Precursors) SOR/2024-99 Regulations Amending the Narcotic Control Regulations (Synthetic Opioids) SOR/2024-100 Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Emerging Fentanyl Precursors)

Fisheries Act

SOR/2024-97 Regulations Amending the Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-89 Marketing Authorization to Permit a Lower Calcium Threshold for Exemptions from the Requirement for Prepackaged Products to Carry a Nutrition Symbol in the Case of Cheese, Yogurt, Kefir and Buttermilk SOR/2024-88 Marketing Authorization for Vitamin D in Yogurt and Kefir

Pay Equity Act

SOR/2024-101 Regulations Amending the Pay Equity Regulations (Administrative Monetary Penalties and Technical Amendments)

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

SOR/2024-95 Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Negotiated Contribution Plans)

Radiocommunication Act

SOR/2024-94 Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-92 Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Permit Authorization Order SOR/2024-91 Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations SOR/2024-90 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:

Canada Wildlife Act

Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations

Cannabis Act

Regulations Amending the Cannabis Regulations (Harmonization with Certain Provisions of the Controlled Substances Regulations)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Controlled Substances Regulations

Financial Administration Act,

Food and Drugs Act

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Controlled Substances

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Vessel Traffic Services Zones Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations

Cannabis Act

Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Cannabis Act

Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Cultivation Waste)

Cannabis Act

Food and Drugs Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis (Streamlining of Requirements)

Trademarks Act

Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Approving the Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:

Food and Drugs Act

Order Approving the Interim Order Concerning the Sale of Certain Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23

Division 8 of Part 4, which amends Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985, in force May 24, 2024 (PC 2024-0570)

Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c 26

Sections 610 to 612, which amend the Criminal Code, in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2024-0631)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for iron

Interim Order Respecting Releases of Benzene from Petrochemical Facilities in Sarnia, Ontario

Publication of final decision after assessment of five substances in the Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-002-24 — Publication of RSS-295, Issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21810

Health, Dept. of

Notice of intent to consult on modernization of provisions pertaining to hospitals and practitioners in regulations made under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-003-24 — Consultation Relating to the Use of Radiocommunication Devices in Auto Theft

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21762

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement

Food and Drugs Act

Interim Order Concerning the Sale of Certain Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:

Manulife Assurance Company of Canada — Reduction of stated capital

TSX Trust Company — Reduction of stated capital

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America — Release of assets

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:

Home Bank — Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Home Trust — Company Relocation of a designated office for the service of enforcement notices

MD Life Insurance Company and Scotia Life Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 25, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 807833595RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 863702528RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 889447249RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-003

Expiry review of order — Unitized wall modules

Order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Orders

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 1, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiries Body armour Marine fuel



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 8, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 108081761RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiries Cloud-based services Environmental services



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Orders

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 83/24 Ammonite Shell (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 84/24 Security Management for Critical Infrastructure Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4

Section 2 in force May 29, 2024 (OIC 127/2024)

Sections 1(2)(a) and 3 in force June 7, 2024 (OIC 127/2024)

Employment Standards Code, RSA 2000, c E-9

Section 53.9821 and the heading immediately preceding it repealed on May 23, 2024 (OIC 130/2024)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 16, 2024

Bill 204, Municipal Government (National Urban Parks) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 5

May 30, 2024

Bill 18, Provincial Priorities Act — Chapter No. P-35.5

Bill 20, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 11

Bill 21, Emergency Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 9

Bill 22, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 10

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 28, 2024:

Building Act

BC Reg 119/2024 Amends BC Reg 131/2016 — Building Act General Regulation

Commercial Transport Act

BC Reg 116/2024 Amends BC Regs

30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations

328/91 — Commercial Transport Fees Regulation BC Reg 117/2024 Enacts Leased Vehicles Transitional Regulation

Great Bear Rainforest (Forest Management) Act

BC Reg 113/2024 Amends BC Regs

327/2016 — Great Bear Rainforest (Forest Management) Regulation

325/2016 — Great Bear Rainforest (Special Forest Management Area) Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 114/2024 Amends BC Regs

447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation

59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation BC Reg 116/2024 Amends BC Regs

447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation

59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation BC Reg 117/2024 Enacts Leased Vehicles Transitional Regulation

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 118/2024 Amends BC Reg 100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 4, 2024:

Offence Act

BC Reg 121/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 11, 2024:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 124/2024 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation BC Reg 125/2024 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation

Fuel Price Transparency Act

BC Reg 125/2024 Amends BC Reg 52/2020 — Fuel Price Transparency Regulation

Land Title Act

BC Reg 123/2024 Amends BC Reg 489/88 — Sechelt Indian Band Designation Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 123/2024 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Local Government Act

BC Reg 123/2024 Amends BC Reg 90/2019 — Housing Needs Report Regulation

Public Sector Pension Plans Act

BC Reg 127/2024 Amends BC Reg 158/2003 — Designated Institutions Regulation

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 128/2024 Amends BC Reg 268/2023 — Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 123/2024 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Ticket Sales Act

BC Reg 123/2024 Amends BC Reg 129/2021 — Ticket Sales Regulation

Workers Compensation Act 299/2024

BC Reg 122/2024 Amends BC Reg 136/2018 — Mental Disorder Presumption Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 28, 2024:

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 35

Various provisions in force, effective May 23, 2024 (BC Reg 114/2024)

Various provisions in force, effective January 6, 2025 (BC Reg 115/2024)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 201 The Manitoba Emblems Amendment Act (Provincial Stone) 211 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Manitoba Parks Licence Plates)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 35/2024 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 48 An Act to Amend the Industrial Relations Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Clean Water Act

NB Reg 2024-30 NB Reg 2000-47, amendment

The Residential Tenancies Act

NB Reg 2024-31 NB Reg 82-218, amendment

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2024-32 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 5, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement (“NI 24-101”) and changes to its Companion Policy (the “Amendments”).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 12, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators (“MI 25-102”) and its Companion Policy (together, the “Proposed Amendments”).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 79 An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act and the Provincial Offences Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Engineers and Geoscientists Act, 2008

NLR 31/24 Engineers and Geoscientists Regulations, 2024

Criminal Code

NLR 32/24 Lottery Licensing Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:

Income Tax Act

NWT Reg R-022-2024 Income Tax Regulations, amendment

Legal Profession Act

NWT Reg R-023-2024 Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note)

Land Titles Act

NWT Reg R-024-2024 Land Titles Office Regulations, amendment

Partnership and Business Names Act

NWT Reg R-025-2024 Partnership and Business Names Act, amendment

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2024:

Securities Act

Amending Rule 81-102

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:

Gaming Control Act

NS Reg 100/2024 Casino Regulations — amendment

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 96/2024 Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — repeal NS Reg 95/2024 M.S.I. Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 91/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 99/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 93/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 94/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 41 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 42 An Act to Amend the Dental Professions Act 43 An Act to Amend the Nunavut Business Credit Corporation Act 44 An Act to Amend the Creditors Relief Act and the Public Service Garnishee Act 45 An Act to Amend the Cities, Towns and Villages Act and the Hamlets Act 46 An Act to Amend the Coroners Act 48 An Act Respecting the Constituencies of Nunavut 49 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:

Public Service Act

Nu Reg 014-2024 Designation for Qulliq Energy Corporation Regulations, repeal

Qulliq Energy Corporation Act

Nu Reg 015-2024 Kitikmeot Tugliq Limited Partnership Exemption Order

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 193 Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Amendment Act, 2024 200 Homeowner Protection Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

O Reg 226/24 Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 749/93

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 203/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Cannabis Licence Act, 2018

O Reg 209/24 General, amending O Reg 468/18

Connecting Care Act, 2019

O Reg 235/24 Prescribed Organization, amending O Reg 390/19 O Reg 238/24 Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19 O Reg 239/24 Transitional: Supervisors, revoking O Reg 201/21 O Reg 245/24 Home and Community Care Services, amending O Reg 187/22 O Reg 246/24 The Service Organization

Denturism Act, 1991

O Reg 227/24 Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 854/93

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 244/24 When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 206/24 Air Pollution — Discharge of Benzene from Ineos Styrolution O Reg 207/24 Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 222/07

Excellent Care for All Act, 2010

O Reg 241/24 Definitions, amending O Reg 236/16

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 247/24 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 240/24 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021

O Reg 211/24 Funding for Therapy and Counselling O Reg 212/24 Discipline and Appeals O Reg 213/24 Rules for Advisory Committees O Reg 214/24 Personal Support Worker Advisory Committee O Reg 215/24 Code of Ethics O Reg 216/24 Visual Marks O Reg 217/24 Registration O Reg 218/24 Register O Reg 219/24 Complaints

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 242/24 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Juries Act

O Reg 201/24 General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 198/24 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21 O Reg 199/24 Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21 O Reg 200/24 General, amending O Reg 745/21

Local Health System Integration Act, 2006

O Reg 249/24 Additional Objects for Local Health System Integration Networks, revoking O Reg 641/21

Massage Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 228/24 General, amending O Reg 544/94

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 220/24 Registration, amending O Reg 865/93 O Reg 221/24 General, amending O Reg 114/94 O Reg 222/24 Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 856/93

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 229/24 Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 388/09

Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017

O Reg 224/24 General, amending O Reg 33/18

Ontario Water Resources Act

O Reg 208/24 Environmental Penalties, amending O Reg 223/07

Opticianry Act, 1991

O Reg 230/24 Professional Misconduct, amending O Reg 828/93

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 236/24 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

O Reg 225/24 Registration, amending O Reg 193/23

Retirement Homes Act, 2010

O Reg 243/24 General, amending O Reg 166/11

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

May 29, 2024

Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by July 29, 2024

Condominium Act, 1998

May 27, 2024

Proposal to Expand the Jurisdiction of the Condominium Authority Tribunal — Comments by July 11, 2024

Ontario Immigration Act, 2015

June 12, 2024

Proposed amendments to a regulation under the Ontario Immigration Act, 2015 in respect of educational requirements for nurses under the Express Entry: Human Capital Priorities and French-Speaking Skilled Worker streams — Comments by June 22, 2024

Personal Property Security Act

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

May 27, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Personal Property Security Act, the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, and the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by June 5, 2024

Planning Act

May 27, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 525/97 to Exempt Certain Official Plan Matters from Approval under the Planning Act — Comments by June 26, 2024

Health Protection and Promotion Act

June 3, 2024

Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 569: Reports and O Reg 135/18: Designation of Diseases under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) — Comments by June 10, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, May 25, 2024:

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

Schedule 3, section 1, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force July 1, 2024

Orders In Council

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15

Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 618/2024)

Royal Assents

June 6, 2024

Bill 99, Garrett's Legacy Act (Requirements for Movable Soccer Goals), 2024 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 159, Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14

Bill 171, Enhancing Professional Care for Animals Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 15

Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 16

Bill 188, Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 17

Bill 200, Homeowner Protection Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 18

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, May 25, 2024:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Minister of Health

Notice of Proposed Regulation

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 8, 2024:

Environmental Protection Act

EC2024-495 Ozone Layer Protection Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 63 Loi modifiant la Loi sur les mines et d'autres dispositions 66 Loi visant à renforcer le suivi des personnes faisant l'objet d'un verdict de non-responsabilité criminelle pour cause de troubles mentaux ou d'inaptitude à subir leur procès 67 Loi modifiant le Code des professions pour la modernisation du système professionnel et visant l'élargissement de certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux 68 Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins 69 Loi assurant la gouvernance responsable des ressources énergétiques et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives 70 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection sanitaire des animaux

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 63 An Act to amend the Mining Act and other provisions 66 An Act to reinforce the supervision of persons in respect of whom has been rendered a verdict of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder or of unfit to stand trial 67 An Act to amend the Professional Code for the modernization of the professional system and to broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services 68 An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians 69 An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions 70 An Act to amend the Animal Health Protection Act

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 848-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment Décret 849-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité Décret 850-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives

Décret 947-2024 Règlement d'application de certaines dispositions de la Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:

Building Act

OC 848-2024 Regulation to amend the Construction Code and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act OC 849-2024 Regulation to amend the Safety Code OC 850-2024 Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:

Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions

OC 947-2024 Regulation respecting the application of certain provisions of the Act respecting health and social services information

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mai 2024:

Loi sur les impôts

AM 2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les opérations à divulgation obligatoire — Arrêté du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2024-5220 Concernant les districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-5220 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives

AM 2024-010 Règlement sur la gouvernance des renseignements de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-010 du ministre de la Santé

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 29, 2024:

Taxation Act

MO 2024 Regulation to amend the Mandatory Transaction Disclosure Regulation — Order of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2024-5220 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2024-5220 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:

Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions

MO 2024-010 Regulation respecting the governance of health and social services information — Order 2024-010 of the Minister of Health

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:

Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 13

Que soit fixée au 7 août 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des paragraphes 2° des articles 19 et 20 de cette loi; Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 68 de cette loi. (Décret 881-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juin 2024:

Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace, SQ 2023, c 34

Que soit fixée au 1er juin 2024 la date à compter de laquelle court le délai de six mois qui précède l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace (2023, chapitre 34), autres que celles visées aux paragraphes 1° à 17° du premier alinéa de l'article 1636 de cette loi. (Décret 918-2024)

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 5

Entrée en vigueur de certaines dispositions. (Décret 946-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:

Act to amend the Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions, SQ 2022, c 13

Paragraph 2 of sections 19 and 20 in force August 7, 2024 ; section 68 in force January 1, 2025. (OC 881-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 12, 2024:

Act to make the health and social services system more effective, SQ 2023, c 34

That 1 June 2024 be set as the date on which begins the six-month period preceding the coming into force of the provisions of the Act, except those referred to in subparagraphs 1 to 17 of the first paragraph of section 1636 of the Act (OC 918-2024)

Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 5

Coming into force of certain provisions (OC 946-2024)

Sanctions

28 mai 2024

Loi nº 50, Loi édictant la Loi sur la sécurité civile visant à favoriser la résilience aux sinistres et modifiant diverses dispositions relatives notamment aux centres de communications d'urgence et à la protection contre les incendies de forêt — Chapitre nº 18

Loi nº 208, Loi concernant certaines aliénations relatives à la maison Robert-Jellard

30 mai 2024

Loi 37, Loi sur le commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants — Chapitre nº 20

Loi 53, Loi édictant la Loi sur la protection contre les représailles liées à la divulgation d'actes répréhensibles et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 21

4 juin 2024

Loi 56, Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale — Chapitre nº 22

6 juin 2024

Loi nº 57, Loi édictant la Loi visant à protéger les élus municipaux et à favoriser l'exercice sans entraves de leurs fonctions et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives concernant le domaine municipal — Chapitre nº 24

Loi nº 65, Loi limitant le droit d'éviction des locateurs et renforçant la protection des locataires aînés — Chapitre nº 23

7 juin 2024

Loi nº 45, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin principalement de renforcer la protection de l'intégrité des personnes dans les loisirs et les sports — Chapitre nº 25

Assents

May 28, 2024

Bill 50, An Act to enact the Act respecting civil protection to promote disaster resilience and to amend various provisions relating in particular to emergency communication centres and to forest fire protection — Chapter No. 18

Bill 208, An Act respecting certain alienations involving the maison Robert-Jellard

May 30, 2024

Bill 37, An Act respecting the Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights — Chapter No. 20

Bill 53, An Act to enact the Act respecting protection against reprisals related to the disclosure of wrongdoings and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 21

June 4, 2024

Bill 56, An Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime — Chapter No. 22

June 6, 2024

Bill 57, An Act to enact the Act to protect elected municipal officers and to facilitate the unhindered exercise of their functions and to amend various legislative provisions concerning municipal affairs — Chapter No. 24

Bill 65, An Act to limit lessors' right of eviction and to enhance the protection of senior lessees — Chapter No 23

June 7, 2024

Bill 45, An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports mainly to better protect the integrity of persons in recreation and sports — Chapter No 25

Conseil du trésor

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juin 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

CT 230654 Règlement sur l'Espace d'innovation des marchés publics

Treasury Board

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 5, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

TB 230654 Regulation respecting the Public Procurement Innovation Space

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2024:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 39/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 24‑101) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 7, 2024:

The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998

Sask Reg 41/2024 The Tobacco Tax Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Real Estate Act

Sask Reg 42/2024 The Real Estate Amendment Regulations, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Child and Family Services Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 15

Sections 1 and 2; clauses 3(a), (b) and (d); sections 4 to 14; subsections 15(1) and (2); sections 16 to 18; that portion of section 19 that adds subsection 52(3); and sections 20 to 27 in force June 12, 2024. (OC 261/2024)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 24, 2024:

The Medical Radiation and Imaging Professionals Act

College of Medical Radiation and Imaging Professionals of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 7, 2024:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

