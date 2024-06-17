ARTICLE
17 June 2024

Canada Needs 'Laser-Focused' Productivity Strategy, Says David Dodge

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
David Dodge speaks with Bloomberg News on why Canada's federal government must be "laser-focused" on growing the productive capacity of Canada's economy or risk falling further behind other nations.
Canada Strategy
Photo of David A. Dodge
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

David Dodge speaks with Bloomberg News on why Canada's federal government must be "laser-focused" on growing the productive capacity of Canada's economy or risk falling further behind other nations. David spoke with Bloomberg about the key findings of Bennett Jones' 2024 Mid-Year Economic Outlook.

"The overriding objective of federal and provincial governments going forward has got to be to raise the productivity of workers," says David. GDP per capita in Canada has lagged other advanced economies for decades—cumulatively growing just 6.8 percent between 2007 and 2023, compared with 21.4 percent in the United States, 19.6 percent in Australia and 11.8 percent in the euro area.

The Outlook calls for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem. This plan must have a medium-term horizon and ensure that the actions of government are predictable and coherent to send clear signals to investors.

At the same time, businesses need to reinvest more profits into productive capital, while households need to consume less and save more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David A. Dodge
David A. Dodge
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More