On February 23, 2024, the Ontario government announced that it has repealed Bill 124, Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, 2019 , via an Order in Council. The government had indicated its intention to do this last week, in response to the recent decision from the Ontario Court of Appeal. Please see our recent update here.

