John Manley On The Global Exchange Podcast: A Look Ahead To 2024
01 February 2024
Bennett Jones LLP
John Manley appears on the Canadian Global Affairs
Institute's podcast, The Global Exchange: A Look Ahead to 2024. He
joins Jean Charest and Peter MacKay to discuss his views on the
year to come in 2024 and Canada's place in it.
CGAI is a trusted source of expertise on global affairs and its
work sparks impassioned nation-wide discussions and debates that
are designed to help Canadians better understand their role on the
world stage.
