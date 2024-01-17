Legislation for the period 12/21 to 01/10

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon


Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 3, 2024:

First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act

SOR/2023-280

Regulations Amending the Fort McKay First Nation Oil Sands Regulations


Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2023-278

Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need)

SOR/2023-277

Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need)


Online News Act

SOR/2023-276

Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Oceans Act

  • Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area

Criminal Code

  • Criminal Interest Rate Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

  • Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Royal Canadian Mounted Police), No. 2024-1

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

  • Order — Certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing the construction and operation of the NEBC Connector Project

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Western population, in Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary and of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Eastern population, in Columbia National Wildlife Area

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

  • Notice of setting aside of a Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 6396
  • Notice of intent to issue a notice under section 46 of the Act with respect to reporting of certain plastic products for 2024, 2025 and 2026

Department of Health Act

  • Notice of veterinary drugs master file updates and fees implementation

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-015-23 — Publication of RSS-102, Issue 6, RSS-102.NS.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.NS.SIM, Issue 1, RSS-102.SAR.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.IPD.MEAS, Issue 1, and RSS-102.IPD.SIM, Issue 1

Insurance Companies Act

  • Echelon Insurance — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
  • Europ Assistance S.A. — Order to insure in Canada risks
  • Orion Travel Insurance Company — Letters patent of continuance

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Department of Industry Act
 Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SPB-003-25 — Fee Order for Non-Competitive Local Licences

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

  • Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 5]
  • Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 11]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Determination — Biomedical waste removal
  • Expiry review of finding — Carbon steel welded pipe III
  • Inquiries
    • Building construction management
    • Laundering services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of critical habitat of Black-foam Lichen in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site of Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-015
  • Order — Liquid dielectric transformers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Inquiry — Information technology consultation services

Alberta / Alberta

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 12

  • Act in force December 22, 2023 (OIC 236/2023)

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 8

  • Section 1(2), (3), (6) and (7), which amend the Conflicts of Interest Act, in force on January 1, 2024 (OIC 234/2023)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

  • 2024 Premium Rates Sector Index

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2023:

Low Carbon Fuels Act

BC Reg 295/2023

Enacts Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation


Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 155/2023

College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment


The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 156/2023

Provincial Offences General Regulation, amendment


Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Provincial Offences Amendment Act (2), SM 2023, c 32

  • Act in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 459/2023)

The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 19

  • Subsections 4(2) and (3) and clauses 79(b) and (c) in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 461/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

  • No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Automobile Insurance Act

NLR 92/23

Automobile Insurance Regulations, 2019 (Amendment)


Commissioners for Oaths Act

NLR 98/23

Commissioners for Oaths Regulations


Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act

NLR 100/23

High-Cost Credit Product Regulations

NLR 101/23

High-Cost Credit Product Licensing Regulations


Judgment Interest Act

NLR 102/23

Judgment Interest Order, 2024


Notaries Public Act

NLR 103/23

Notaries Public Regulations


Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 104/23

Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment) No.3


Public Procurement Act

NLR 105/23

Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment) No.2


Registration of Deeds Act, 2009

NLR 106/23

Registration of Deeds Regulations (Amendment)


Wills Act

NLR 110/23

Wills Regulations


Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

NLR 111/23

Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)


Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, the City of Corner Brook Act, the City of Mount Pearl Act, and the Municipalities Act, 1999, SNL 2023, c 4

  • Act in force December 21, 2023 (NLR 91/23)

An Act to Amend Various Acts of the Province Respecting the Alternate Witnessing of Documents by Lawyers, SNL 2023, c 4

  • Act in force December 22, 2023 (NLR 97/23)

An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act, SNL 2022, c 28

  • Act in force June 1, 2024 (NLR 99/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg R-104-2023

Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment


Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 216/2023

Institutional Cook Trade Regulations


Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 217/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 221/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)


Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:

Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2

  • Sections 3 to 6 and 8 to 16 in force January 1, 2024. (NS Reg no. 219/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 21, 2023:

Nursing Professions Act,S Nu 2023, c 16

  • Act in force December 5, 2023. (R-039-2023)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022

O Reg 422/23

General


Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 427/23

Clean Energy Credits, amending O Reg 39/23


Employment Protection for Foreign Nationals Act, 2009

O Reg 426/23

Penalties, amending O Reg 47/10


Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

O Reg 424/23

Exploration, Drilling and Production, amending O Reg 245/97

O Reg 425/23

Special Projects


Private Security and Investigative Services Act, 2005

O Reg 423/23

Training and Testing, amending O Reg 26/10


Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 1/24

Exception to Time Limit for Standard Locate Requests

O Reg 2/24

Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 87/23


Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 4/24

Exemption(s) — for Certain Conveyances of Land in the City of St. Thomas


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

January 8, 2024
College of Psychologists of Ontario: Expansion of the Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by February 22, 2024

Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA)

January 9, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), if Bill 149, the Working for Workers Four Act, 2023, passes — Comments by February 7, 2024

Orders In Council

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

  • Schedule 2, sections 19, 20, 22, 28-32, which amend the Education Act, in force December 31, 2023 (OIC 1764/2023)

Fewer Fees, Better Services Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 2

  • Schedule 2, sections 1-6, being the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022, January 1, 2024 (OIC 1857/2023)

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

  • Schedule 23, sections 1, 7, 8, 9(2), 11(1), (7), (8), 13(5),which amend the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 1761/2023)
  • Schedule 16, section 23, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)
  • Schedule 16, section 25, which amends the Family Responsibility and Support Arrears Enforcement Act, 1996, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)
  • Schedule 16, subsection 26(1)-(20), which amend the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, 2002, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)

Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 1

  • Schedule 1, sections 1-99, 101-261, 263, which enact the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)
  • Schedule 3, section 2, which repeals the Police Services Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

  • Schedule 1, subsections 1(2)-(4), 2, 3, 5-20, 21(2), 24-31, 33-45, 46(1), (2), 48-56, 57(2)-(6), 58, 59(2)-(5), 60-74, 75(2), (5)-(17), 76, which amend the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1922/2023)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 23, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • OSC Rule 81-509 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-508 Temporary Exemptions from the OEO Trailer Ban to Facilitate Dealer Rebates of Trailing Commissions and Client Transfers

Ontario Gazette, December 30, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • The Repeal of National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act, SPEI 2022, c 73

  • Act in force December 30, 2023

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Judicature Act

  • Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Loi sur le Barreau
 Code des professions

Décret 1835-2023

Règlement sur la formation professionnelle des avocats


Loi sur la Société des alcools du Québec

Décret 1868-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vin et les autres boissons alcooliques fabriqués ou embouteillés par un titulaire de permis de fabricant de vin


Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective

Décret 1875-2023

Que soit reportée au 31 décembre 2025 la date du 31 décembre 2024 prévue aux articles 17 et 18 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loisur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective (2021, chapitre 5), pour les contrats qui visent:
— uniquement la collecte et le transport des matières résiduelles désignées par le gouvernement en vertu de l'article 53.31.2 de la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement (chapitre Q-2);
— en partie la collecte et le transport de ces matières résiduelles, mais uniquement pour cette partie de ces contrats, s'il est possible de déterminer dans ceux-ci le montant des sommes qui doivent être versées pour cette collecte et ce transport


Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse
 Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1914-2023

Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser la tutelle et la tutelle coutumière autochtone à un enfant

Décret 1915-2023

Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser l'adoption et l'adoption coutumière autochtone d'un enfant


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec
 Professional Code

OC 1835-2023

By-law respecting the professional training of advocates


Act respecting the Société des alcools du Québect

OC 1868-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting wine and other alcoholic beverages made or bottled by holders of a wine maker's permit


Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection

OC 1875-2023

That the date of 31 December 2024 provided for in sections 17 and 18 of the Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection (2021, chapter 5) be changed to 31 December 2025 for contracts that concern:
— only the collection and transportation of the residual materials identified by the Government pursuant to section 53.31.2 of the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2);
— in part the collection and transportation of those residual materials, but only for that part of the contracts, if it is possible to determine therein the amounts of money that must be paid for that collection and transportation.


Youth Protection Act
 Act respecting health services and social services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1914-2023

Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate tutorship and Indigenous customary tutorship to a child

OC 1915-2023

Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate the adoption and Indigenous customary adoption of a child


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 décembre 2023:

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 janvier 2024:

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés

Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés

  • Entente de collaboration entre l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec et le Conseil canadien sur la reddition de comptes

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

  • Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les établissements industriels et commerciaux, le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et abrogeant le Règlement sur le programme de prévention

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Charte de la langue française

  • Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur la langue du commerce et des affaires

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 27, 2023:

Building Act

  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code
  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 3, 2024:

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators

Chartered Professional Accountants Act

  • Cooperation agreement between L'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and The Canadian Public Accountability Board

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

  • Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting industrial and commercial establishments, the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines, and to revoke the Regulation respecting prevention programs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Charter of the French language

  • Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Code des professions

AM 2023-01

Concernant le montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2024- 2025 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2023-01 de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Professional Code

MO 2023-01

Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2024-2025 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2023-01 of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor


Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19

  • Que soit fixée au 31 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 18 et du paragraphe 2° de l'article 21 de la Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises (2021, chapitre 19), tel que modifié par l'article 51 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 10). (1870-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19

  • Section 18 and paragraph 2 of section 21 of the Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises (2021, chapter 19), as amended by section 51 of the Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 10), in force July 31, 2024. (OC 1870-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 22, 2023:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 124/2023

The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission (Expansion) Amendment Regulations, 2023


The Land Titles Act

Sask Reg 128/2023

The Land Titles (Comparable Land Sales Database) Amendment Regulations, 2023


Act

Sask Reg 131/2023

The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Amendment Regulations, 2023

Sask Reg 132/2023

The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (Appointment of Members) Amendment Regulations, 2023


The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act

Sask Reg 133/2023

The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Regulations, 2023


Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 5, 2024:

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • Civil Practice Directive No. 6 —Chambers Appearance Memo

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.