Legislation for the period 12/21 to 01/10
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, January 3, 2024:
First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act
|
SOR/2023-280
|
Regulations Amending the Fort McKay First Nation Oil Sands Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|
SOR/2023-278
|
Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need)
|
SOR/2023-277
|
Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need)
Online News Act
|
SOR/2023-276
|
Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Oceans Act
- Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area
Criminal Code
- Criminal Interest Rate Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:
Radiocommunication Act
- Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Royal Canadian Mounted Police), No. 2024-1
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Order — Certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing the construction and operation of the NEBC Connector Project
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Western population, in Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary and of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Eastern population, in Columbia National Wildlife Area
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
- Notice of setting aside of a Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 6396
- Notice of intent to issue a notice under section 46 of the Act with respect to reporting of certain plastic products for 2024, 2025 and 2026
Department of Health Act
- Notice of veterinary drugs master file updates and fees implementation
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-015-23 — Publication of RSS-102, Issue 6, RSS-102.NS.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.NS.SIM, Issue 1, RSS-102.SAR.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.IPD.MEAS, Issue 1, and RSS-102.IPD.SIM, Issue 1
Insurance Companies Act
- Echelon Insurance — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
- Europ Assistance S.A. — Order to insure in Canada risks
- Orion Travel Insurance Company — Letters patent of continuance
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:
Department of Industry
Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-003-25 — Fee Order for Non-Competitive Local Licences
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 5]
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 11]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Biomedical waste removal
- Expiry review of finding — Carbon steel welded pipe III
- Inquiries
-
- Building construction management
- Laundering services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of Black-foam Lichen in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site of Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-015
- Order — Liquid dielectric transformers
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Information technology consultation services
Alberta / Alberta
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 12
- Act in force December 22, 2023 (OIC 236/2023)
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 8
- Section 1(2), (3), (6) and (7), which amend the Conflicts of Interest Act, in force on January 1, 2024 (OIC 234/2023)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:
Workers' Compensation Act
- 2024 Premium Rates Sector Index
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2023:
Low Carbon Fuels Act
|
BC Reg 295/2023
|
Enacts Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|
Man Reg 155/2023
|
College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|
Man Reg 156/2023
|
Provincial Offences General Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Provincial Offences Amendment Act (2), SM 2023, c 32
- Act in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 459/2023)
The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 19
- Subsections 4(2) and (3) and clauses 79(b) and (c) in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 461/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Automobile Insurance Act
|
NLR 92/23
|
Automobile Insurance Regulations, 2019 (Amendment)
Commissioners for Oaths Act
|
NLR 98/23
|
Commissioners for Oaths Regulations
Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act
|
NLR 100/23
|
High-Cost Credit Product Regulations
|
NLR 101/23
|
High-Cost Credit Product Licensing Regulations
Judgment Interest Act
|
NLR 102/23
|
Judgment Interest Order, 2024
Notaries Public Act
|
NLR 103/23
|
Notaries Public Regulations
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|
NLR 104/23
|
Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment) No.3
Public Procurement Act
|
NLR 105/23
|
Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment) No.2
Registration of Deeds Act, 2009
|
NLR 106/23
|
Registration of Deeds Regulations (Amendment)
Wills Act
|
NLR 110/23
|
Wills Regulations
Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022
|
NLR 111/23
|
Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, the City of Corner Brook Act, the City of Mount Pearl Act, and the Municipalities Act, 1999, SNL 2023, c 4
- Act in force December 21, 2023 (NLR 91/23)
An Act to Amend Various Acts of the Province Respecting the Alternate Witnessing of Documents by Lawyers, SNL 2023, c 4
- Act in force December 22, 2023 (NLR 97/23)
An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act, SNL 2022, c 28
- Act in force June 1, 2024 (NLR 99/23)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2023:
Workers' Compensation Act
|
NWT Reg R-104-2023
|
Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|
NS Reg 216/2023
|
Institutional Cook Trade Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 217/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 221/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:
Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2
- Sections 3 to 6 and 8 to 16 in force January 1, 2024. (NS Reg no. 219/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 21, 2023:
Nursing Professions Act,S Nu 2023, c 16
- Act in force December 5, 2023. (R-039-2023)
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022
|
O Reg 422/23
|
General
Electricity Act, 1998
|
O Reg 427/23
|
Clean Energy Credits, amending O Reg 39/23
Employment Protection for Foreign Nationals Act, 2009
|
O Reg 426/23
|
Penalties, amending O Reg 47/10
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act
|
O Reg 424/23
|
Exploration, Drilling and Production, amending O Reg 245/97
|
O Reg 425/23
|
Special Projects
Private Security and Investigative Services Act, 2005
|
O Reg 423/23
|
Training and Testing, amending O Reg 26/10
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
|
O Reg 1/24
|
Exception to Time Limit for Standard Locate Requests
|
O Reg 2/24
|
Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 87/23
Land Transfer Tax Act
|
O Reg 4/24
|
Exemption(s) — for Certain Conveyances of Land in the City of St. Thomas
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021
January 8, 2024
College of Psychologists of Ontario: Expansion of the Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by February 22, 2024
Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA)
January 9, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), if Bill 149, the Working for Workers Four Act, 2023, passes — Comments by February 7, 2024
Orders In Council
Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11
- Schedule 2, sections 19, 20, 22, 28-32, which amend the Education Act, in force December 31, 2023 (OIC 1764/2023)
Fewer Fees, Better Services Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 2
- Schedule 2, sections 1-6, being the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022, January 1, 2024 (OIC 1857/2023)
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- Schedule 23, sections 1, 7, 8, 9(2), 11(1), (7), (8), 13(5),which amend the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 1761/2023)
- Schedule 16, section 23, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)
- Schedule 16, section 25, which amends the Family Responsibility and Support Arrears Enforcement Act, 1996, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)
- Schedule 16, subsection 26(1)-(20), which amend the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, 2002, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)
Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 1
- Schedule 1, sections 1-99, 101-261, 263, which enact the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)
- Schedule 3, section 2, which repeals the Police Services Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)
Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12
- Schedule 1, subsections 1(2)-(4), 2, 3, 5-20, 21(2), 24-31, 33-45, 46(1), (2), 48-56, 57(2)-(6), 58, 59(2)-(5), 60-74, 75(2), (5)-(17), 76, which amend the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1922/2023)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, December 23, 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 81-509 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-508 Temporary Exemptions from the OEO Trailer Ban to Facilitate Dealer Rebates of Trailing Commissions and Client Transfers
Ontario Gazette, December 30, 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- The Repeal of National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act, SPEI 2022, c 73
- Act in force December 30, 2023
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2024
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:
Loi sur le Barreau
Code des professions
|
Décret 1835-2023
|
Règlement sur la formation professionnelle des avocats
Loi sur la Société des alcools du Québec
|
Décret 1868-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vin et les autres boissons alcooliques fabriqués ou embouteillés par un titulaire de permis de fabricant de vin
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective
|
Décret 1875-2023
|
Que soit reportée au 31 décembre 2025 la date du
31 décembre 2024 prévue aux articles 17 et 18 de la
Loi modifiant principalement la Loisur la qualité de
l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte
sélective (2021, chapitre 5), pour les contrats qui
visent:
Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris
|
Décret 1914-2023
|
Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser la tutelle et la tutelle coutumière autochtone à un enfant
|
Décret 1915-2023
|
Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser l'adoption et l'adoption coutumière autochtone d'un enfant
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:
Act respecting the Barreau du
Québec
Professional Code
|
OC 1835-2023
|
By-law respecting the professional training of advocates
Act respecting the Société des alcools du Québect
|
OC 1868-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting wine and other alcoholic beverages made or bottled by holders of a wine maker's permit
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection
|
OC 1875-2023
|
That the date of 31 December 2024 provided for in sections 17
and 18 of the Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with
respect to deposits and selective collection (2021, chapter 5) be
changed to 31 December 2025 for contracts that concern:
Youth Protection Act
Act respecting health services and social services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons
|
OC 1914-2023
|
Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate tutorship and Indigenous customary tutorship to a child
|
OC 1915-2023
|
Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate the adoption and Indigenous customary adoption of a child
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 décembre 2023:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Loi sur l'aide financière aux études
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 janvier 2024:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés
Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés
- Entente de collaboration entre l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec et le Conseil canadien sur la reddition de comptes
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail
- Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les établissements industriels et commerciaux, le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et abrogeant le Règlement sur le programme de prévention
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur la langue du commerce et des affaires
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 27, 2023:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 3, 2024:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators
Chartered Professional Accountants Act
- Cooperation agreement between L'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and The Canadian Public Accountability Board
Act respecting occupational health and safety
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime
- Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting industrial and commercial establishments, the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines, and to revoke the Regulation respecting prevention programs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:
Charter of the French language
- Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:
Code des professions
|
AM 2023-01
|
Concernant le montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2024- 2025 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2023-01 de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:
Professional Code
|
MO 2023-01
|
Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2024-2025 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2023-01 of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:
Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- Que soit fixée au 31 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 18 et du paragraphe 2° de l'article 21 de la Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises (2021, chapitre 19), tel que modifié par l'article 51 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 10). (1870-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:
Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- Section 18 and paragraph 2 of section 21 of the Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises (2021, chapter 19), as amended by section 51 of the Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 10), in force July 31, 2024. (OC 1870-2023)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 22, 2023:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|
Sask Reg 124/2023
|
The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission (Expansion) Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Land Titles Act
|
Sask Reg 128/2023
|
The Land Titles (Comparable Land Sales Database) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Act
|
Sask Reg 131/2023
|
The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Amendment Regulations, 2023
|
Sask Reg 132/2023
|
The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (Appointment of Members) Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act
|
Sask Reg 133/2023
|
The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 5, 2024:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 6 —Chambers Appearance Memo
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.