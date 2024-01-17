Legislation for the period 12/21 to 01/10

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 3, 2024:

First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act

SOR/2023-280 Regulations Amending the Fort McKay First Nation Oil Sands Regulations



Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2023-278 Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need) SOR/2023-277 Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need)



Online News Act

SOR/2023-276 Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the PCB Regulations and the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Oceans Act

Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area

Criminal Code

Criminal Interest Rate Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Royal Canadian Mounted Police), No. 2024-1

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

Order — Certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing the construction and operation of the NEBC Connector Project

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Description of critical habitat of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Western population, in Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary and of American Badger jeffersonii subspecies, Eastern population, in Columbia National Wildlife Area

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Notice of setting aside of a Fundamental Decision of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 6396

Notice of intent to issue a notice under section 46 of the Act with respect to reporting of certain plastic products for 2024, 2025 and 2026

Department of Health Act

Notice of veterinary drugs master file updates and fees implementation

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-015-23 — Publication of RSS-102, Issue 6, RSS-102.NS.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.NS.SIM, Issue 1, RSS-102.SAR.MEAS, Issue 1, RSS-102.IPD.MEAS, Issue 1, and RSS-102.IPD.SIM, Issue 1

Insurance Companies Act

Echelon Insurance — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Europ Assistance S.A. — Order to insure in Canada risks

Orion Travel Insurance Company — Letters patent of continuance

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Department of Industry Act

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-003-25 — Fee Order for Non-Competitive Local Licences

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2023:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 5]

Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [Part 11]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Biomedical waste removal

Expiry review of finding — Carbon steel welded pipe III

Inquiries

Building construction management Laundering services



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Species at Risk Act

Description of critical habitat of Black-foam Lichen in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site of Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-015

Order — Liquid dielectric transformers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Information technology consultation services

Alberta / Alberta

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 12

Act in force December 22, 2023 (OIC 236/2023)

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 8

Section 1(2), (3), (6) and (7), which amend the Conflicts of Interest Act, in force on January 1, 2024 (OIC 234/2023)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

2024 Premium Rates Sector Index

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2023:

Low Carbon Fuels Act

BC Reg 295/2023 Enacts Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation



Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 155/2023 College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment



The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 156/2023 Provincial Offences General Regulation, amendment



Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Provincial Offences Amendment Act (2), SM 2023, c 32

Act in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 459/2023)

The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 19

Subsections 4(2) and (3) and clauses 79(b) and (c) in force January 1, 2024. (OIC 461/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Automobile Insurance Act

NLR 92/23 Automobile Insurance Regulations, 2019 (Amendment)



Commissioners for Oaths Act

NLR 98/23 Commissioners for Oaths Regulations



Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act

NLR 100/23 High-Cost Credit Product Regulations NLR 101/23 High-Cost Credit Product Licensing Regulations



Judgment Interest Act

NLR 102/23 Judgment Interest Order, 2024



Notaries Public Act

NLR 103/23 Notaries Public Regulations



Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 104/23 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment) No.3



Public Procurement Act

NLR 105/23 Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment) No.2



Registration of Deeds Act, 2009

NLR 106/23 Registration of Deeds Regulations (Amendment)



Wills Act

NLR 110/23 Wills Regulations



Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

NLR 111/23 Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Administrative Regulations (Amendment)



Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, the City of Corner Brook Act, the City of Mount Pearl Act, and the Municipalities Act, 1999, SNL 2023, c 4

Act in force December 21, 2023 (NLR 91/23)

An Act to Amend Various Acts of the Province Respecting the Alternate Witnessing of Documents by Lawyers, SNL 2023, c 4

Act in force December 22, 2023 (NLR 97/23)

An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act, SNL 2022, c 28

Act in force June 1, 2024 (NLR 99/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg R-104-2023 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 216/2023 Institutional Cook Trade Regulations



Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 217/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 221/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 29, 2023:

Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2

Sections 3 to 6 and 8 to 16 in force January 1, 2024. (NS Reg no. 219/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 21, 2023:

Nursing Professions Act,S Nu 2023, c 16

Act in force December 5, 2023. (R-039-2023)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022

O Reg 422/23 General



Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 427/23 Clean Energy Credits, amending O Reg 39/23



Employment Protection for Foreign Nationals Act, 2009

O Reg 426/23 Penalties, amending O Reg 47/10



Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

O Reg 424/23 Exploration, Drilling and Production, amending O Reg 245/97 O Reg 425/23 Special Projects



Private Security and Investigative Services Act, 2005

O Reg 423/23 Training and Testing, amending O Reg 26/10



Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 1/24 Exception to Time Limit for Standard Locate Requests O Reg 2/24 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 87/23



Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 4/24 Exemption(s) — for Certain Conveyances of Land in the City of St. Thomas



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

January 8, 2024

College of Psychologists of Ontario: Expansion of the Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by February 22, 2024

Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA)

January 9, 2024

Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), if Bill 149, the Working for Workers Four Act, 2023, passes — Comments by February 7, 2024

Orders In Council

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

Schedule 2, sections 19, 20, 22, 28-32, which amend the Education Act, in force December 31, 2023 (OIC 1764/2023)

Fewer Fees, Better Services Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 2

Schedule 2, sections 1-6, being the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022, January 1, 2024 (OIC 1857/2023)

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

Schedule 23, sections 1, 7, 8, 9(2), 11(1), (7), (8), 13(5),which amend the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 1761/2023)

Schedule 16, section 23, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)

Schedule 16, section 25, which amends the Family Responsibility and Support Arrears Enforcement Act, 1996, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)

Schedule 16, subsection 26(1)-(20), which amend the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, 2002, in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 1765/2023)

Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 1

Schedule 1, sections 1-99, 101-261, 263, which enact the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)

Schedule 3, section 2, which repeals the Police Services Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1921/2023)

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

Schedule 1, subsections 1(2)-(4), 2, 3, 5-20, 21(2), 24-31, 33-45, 46(1), (2), 48-56, 57(2)-(6), 58, 59(2)-(5), 60-74, 75(2), (5)-(17), 76, which amend the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 1922/2023)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 23, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 81-509 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-508 Temporary Exemptions from the OEO Trailer Ban to Facilitate Dealer Rebates of Trailing Commissions and Client Transfers

Ontario Gazette, December 30, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

The Repeal of National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, December 30, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act, SPEI 2022, c 73

Act in force December 30, 2023

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 6, 2024:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Loi sur le Barreau

Code des professions

Décret 1835-2023 Règlement sur la formation professionnelle des avocats



Loi sur la Société des alcools du Québec

Décret 1868-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vin et les autres boissons alcooliques fabriqués ou embouteillés par un titulaire de permis de fabricant de vin



Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective

Décret 1875-2023 Que soit reportée au 31 décembre 2025 la date du 31 décembre 2024 prévue aux articles 17 et 18 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loisur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective (2021, chapitre 5), pour les contrats qui visent:

— uniquement la collecte et le transport des matières résiduelles désignées par le gouvernement en vertu de l'article 53.31.2 de la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement (chapitre Q-2);

— en partie la collecte et le transport de ces matières résiduelles, mais uniquement pour cette partie de ces contrats, s'il est possible de déterminer dans ceux-ci le montant des sommes qui doivent être versées pour cette collecte et ce transport



Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1914-2023 Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser la tutelle et la tutelle coutumière autochtone à un enfant Décret 1915-2023 Règlement sur l'aide financière pour favoriser l'adoption et l'adoption coutumière autochtone d'un enfant



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec

Professional Code

OC 1835-2023 By-law respecting the professional training of advocates



Act respecting the Société des alcools du Québect

OC 1868-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting wine and other alcoholic beverages made or bottled by holders of a wine maker's permit



Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection

OC 1875-2023 That the date of 31 December 2024 provided for in sections 17 and 18 of the Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection (2021, chapter 5) be changed to 31 December 2025 for contracts that concern:

— only the collection and transportation of the residual materials identified by the Government pursuant to section 53.31.2 of the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2);

— in part the collection and transportation of those residual materials, but only for that part of the contracts, if it is possible to determine therein the amounts of money that must be paid for that collection and transportation.



Youth Protection Act

Act respecting health services and social services

Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1914-2023 Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate tutorship and Indigenous customary tutorship to a child OC 1915-2023 Regulation respecting financial assistance to facilitate the adoption and Indigenous customary adoption of a child



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 décembre 2023:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 janvier 2024:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés

Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés

Entente de collaboration entre l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec et le Conseil canadien sur la reddition de comptes

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les établissements industriels et commerciaux, le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et abrogeant le Règlement sur le programme de prévention

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Charte de la langue française

Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur la langue du commerce et des affaires

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 27, 2023:

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 3, 2024:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators

Chartered Professional Accountants Act

Cooperation agreement between L'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and The Canadian Public Accountability Board

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting industrial and commercial establishments, the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines, and to revoke the Regulation respecting prevention programs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Charter of the French language

Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Code des professions

AM 2023-01 Concernant le montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2024- 2025 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2023-01 de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Professional Code

MO 2023-01 Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2024-2025 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2023-01 of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor



Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 janvier 2024:

Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19

Que soit fixée au 31 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 18 et du paragraphe 2° de l'article 21 de la Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises (2021, chapitre 19), tel que modifié par l'article 51 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives (2023, chapitre 10). (1870-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 10, 2024:

Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19

Section 18 and paragraph 2 of section 21 of the Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises (2021, chapter 19), as amended by section 51 of the Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions (2023, chapter 10), in force July 31, 2024. (OC 1870-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 22, 2023:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 124/2023 The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission (Expansion) Amendment Regulations, 2023



The Land Titles Act

Sask Reg 128/2023 The Land Titles (Comparable Land Sales Database) Amendment Regulations, 2023



Act

Sask Reg 131/2023 The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 132/2023 The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (Appointment of Members) Amendment Regulations, 2023



The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act

Sask Reg 133/2023 The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Regulations, 2023



Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 5, 2024:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 6 —Chambers Appearance Memo

Yukon / Yukon

