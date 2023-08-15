Legislation for the period 07/27 to 08/09

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 02, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-165 Order 2023-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-166 Order 2023-112-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2023-161 Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 12

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-162 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-163 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21551

Notice with respect to the updated guidance document on Protocols and Performance Specifications for Continuous Monitoring of Gaseous Emissions from Thermal Power Generation and Other Sources (formerly EPS 1/PG/7)

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 19317

Ministerial Condition No. 20267

Ministerial Condition No. 21574

Order 2023-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality — Iron

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-005-23 — Consultation on Conditions of Licence relating to the Provision of Service within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Subway System

Notice No. SMSE-009-23 — Publication of RSS-199, Issue 4, and SRSP-517, Issue 2

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:

Comerica Bank — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Markel International Insurance Company Limited — Application to establish a Canadian branch

Natixis Canada Branch — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Portfolio Stewards Inc. — Application to establish an insurance company

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreements

Western Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2023:

Special Import Measures Act

Wind towers — Decisions

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 819877184RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107951618RR0300]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of inquiry — Certain wind towers

Inquiry — Software as a service (SAAS)

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — BP Energy Company

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 107391435RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 106737604RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of finding — Dry wheat pasta

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Alberta Utilities Commission Act, SA 2007, c A-37.2

Generation Approvals Pause Regulation (OIC 172/2023)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 2, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Amendments to By-law No. 3

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2023:

Business Licence Act

NWT Reg R-029-2023 Business Licence and Registration Fees Regulations, amendment

Consumer Protection Act

NWT Reg R-030-2023 Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment

Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act

NWT Reg R-032-2023 Real Estate Agents' Fees and Bonds Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

No entries for this issue

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

Nu Reg R-023-2023 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 243/23 Waste Management Projects, amending O Reg 101/07 O Reg 244/23 Transit Projects and Metrolinx Undertakings, amending O Reg 231/08 O Reg 245/23 General, amending Reg 334 of RRO 1990

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 241/23 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 242/23 Notices and Reports under Sections 51 to 53.1 of the Act — Fatalities, Critical Injuries, Occupational Illnesses and Other Incidents, amending O Reg 420/21

Planning Act

O Reg 240/23 Zoning Order — City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel, amending O Reg 92/23

Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002

O Reg 233/23 Educational Requirements, Insurance, Records and Other Matters, amending O Reg 579/05 O Reg 234/23 Code of Ethics, amending O Reg 365/22 O Reg 235/23 General, amending O Reg 567/05

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Occupational Health and Safety Act

August 1, 2023

New Heat Stress Regulation Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act — Comments by September 1, 2023

August 1, 2023

Poor Outdoor Air Quality and Workplace Health and Safety Consultation — Comments by September 1, 2023

Securities Commission Act, 2021

August 4, 2023

New Regulation made under sections 19(2)(b)(iii) and 36(0.1) of the Securities Commission Act, 2021 that prescribes additional purposes for which the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) can use enforcement money — Comments by September 18, 2023

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006

August 8, 2023

Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 261/22 under the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006 (FARPACTA) — Comments by October 10, 2023

Orders In Council

Advancing Oversight and Planning in Ontario's Health System Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 27

Schedule 4, sections 1-11, 12(1)-(3), 13, being the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)

Schedule 4, section 14, which amends the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)

Schedule 4, section 15, which repeals the Psychology Act, 1991, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)

Schedule 4, section 16. which amends the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)

Building More Mines Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 6

Subsections 1(2), (3), 2, 3, 9, 11(2), 12, 13(3), 17(4), 22(1), (5), (6), 25(1), except clause (b), 26(1), (2), which amend the Mining Act, in force July 21, 2023 (OIC 1039/2023)

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990, c E.18

Declaration Order Amending Declaration Order — Projects and Activities being considered for inclusion in the Algonquin Land Claim Settlement (OIC 1036/2023)

Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 7

Schedule 1, sections 1-13, being the Queen's Park Restoration Secretariat Act, 2023, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)

Schedule 2, sections 1-2, 6-8, which amend the Legislative Assembly Act, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)

Schedule 3, section 1, which amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)

Your Health Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 4

Schedule 1, sections 1-65, being the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)

Schedule 1, subsection 66(1), which repeals the Independent Health Facilities Act, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)

Schedule 1, subsection 66(2), which revokes various regulations made under the Independent Health Facilities Act, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)

Schedule 1, sections 68, 69(1)-(4), 70-73, 74(1), (2), 75, 77, 80-85, 87, which amend various Acts, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)

Schedule 3, sections 1-5, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1035/2023)

Schedule 2, section 1, which amends the Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 2, which amends the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 3, which amends the Gift of Life Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 4, which amends the Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 5, which amends the Health Insurance Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 6, which amends the Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Medicine Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 8, which amends the Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 9, which amends the Nursing Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Ontario Medical Association Dues Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 12, which amends the Public Hospitals Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Schedule 2, section 13, which amends the Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2023:

Building Codes Act

EC2023-571 Building Codes Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-590 Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 août 2023:

Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme

Décret 1251-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Décret 1272-2023 Règlement désignant une infirmière praticienne spécialisée à titre de professionnel de la santé pour l'application de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et de la Loi sur les accidents du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 2, 2023:

Tobacco Control Act

OC 1251-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Tobacco Control Act

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

OC 1272-2023 Regulation to designate a specialized nurse practitioner as a health professional for the purposes of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and the Workers' Compensation Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part I, 9 août 2023:

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains frais exigibles par la Commission de la construction du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le registre, le rapport mensuel, les avis des employeurs et la désignation d'un représentant

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 9, 2023:

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain costs exigible by the Commission de la construction du Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the register, monthly report, notices from employers and the designation of a representative

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part I, 9 août 2023:

Loi sur le ministère de la Justice

AM 2023 Prolongation de mesures visant à assurer la bonne administration de la justice — Arrêté numéro 5041 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 9, 2023:

Act respecting the Ministère de la Justice

MO 2023 Extension of measures for ensuring the proper administration of justice — Order 5041 of the Minister of Justice

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 août 2023:

Tribunal des droits de la personne

Avis d'adoption

Loi sur les cours municipales

Code criminel

Règlement modifiant le Règlement des cours municipales

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 2, 2023:

Human Rights Tribunal

Notice of adoption

Act respecting municipal courts

Criminal Code

Regulation to amend the Municipal Courts Regulation

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 4, 2023:

The Health Information Protection Act

Sask Reg 68/2023 The Health Information Protection Amendment Regulations, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 28, 2023:

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

Practice Directives

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

