Legislation for the period 07/27 to 08/09
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 02, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2023-165
|
Order 2023-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2023-166
|
Order 2023-112-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Excise Tax Act
|
SOR/2023-161
|
Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 12
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-162
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-163
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21551
- Notice with respect to the updated guidance document on Protocols and Performance Specifications for Continuous Monitoring of Gaseous Emissions from Thermal Power Generation and Other Sources (formerly EPS 1/PG/7)
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 19317
- Ministerial Condition No. 20267
- Ministerial Condition No. 21574
- Order 2023-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality — Iron
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-005-23 — Consultation on Conditions of Licence relating to the Provision of Service within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Subway System
- Notice No. SMSE-009-23 — Publication of RSS-199, Issue 4, and SRSP-517, Issue 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:
- Comerica Bank — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices
- Markel International Insurance Company Limited — Application to establish a Canadian branch
- Natixis Canada Branch — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices
- Portfolio Stewards Inc. — Application to establish an insurance company
- Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreements
- Western Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2023:
Special Import Measures Act
- Wind towers — Decisions
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 819877184RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107951618RR0300]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of inquiry — Certain wind towers
- Inquiry — Software as a service (SAAS)
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 05, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — BP Energy Company
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 107391435RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 106737604RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of finding — Dry wheat pasta
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Alberta Utilities Commission Act, SA 2007, c A-37.2
- Generation Approvals Pause Regulation (OIC 172/2023)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 2, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
- Notice of Amendments to By-law No. 3
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2023:
Business Licence Act
|
NWT Reg R-029-2023
|
Business Licence and Registration Fees Regulations, amendment
Consumer Protection Act
|
NWT Reg R-030-2023
|
Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment
Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act
|
NWT Reg R-032-2023
|
Real Estate Agents' Fees and Bonds Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2023:
Workers' Compensation Act
|
Nu Reg R-023-2023
|
Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Environmental Assessment Act
|
O Reg 243/23
|
Waste Management Projects, amending O Reg 101/07
|
O Reg 244/23
|
Transit Projects and Metrolinx Undertakings, amending O Reg 231/08
|
O Reg 245/23
|
General, amending Reg 334 of RRO 1990
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|
O Reg 241/23
|
Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|
O Reg 242/23
|
Notices and Reports under Sections 51 to 53.1 of the Act — Fatalities, Critical Injuries, Occupational Illnesses and Other Incidents, amending O Reg 420/21
Planning Act
|
O Reg 240/23
|
Zoning Order — City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel, amending O Reg 92/23
Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002
|
O Reg 233/23
|
Educational Requirements, Insurance, Records and Other Matters, amending O Reg 579/05
|
O Reg 234/23
|
Code of Ethics, amending O Reg 365/22
|
O Reg 235/23
|
General, amending O Reg 567/05
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Occupational Health and Safety Act
August 1, 2023
New Heat Stress Regulation Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act — Comments by September 1, 2023
August 1, 2023
Poor Outdoor Air Quality and Workplace Health and Safety Consultation — Comments by September 1, 2023
Securities Commission Act, 2021
August 4, 2023
New Regulation made under sections 19(2)(b)(iii) and 36(0.1) of the Securities Commission Act, 2021 that prescribes additional purposes for which the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) can use enforcement money — Comments by September 18, 2023
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006
August 8, 2023
Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 261/22 under the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006 (FARPACTA) — Comments by October 10, 2023
Orders In Council
Advancing Oversight and Planning in Ontario's Health System Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 27
- Schedule 4, sections 1-11, 12(1)-(3), 13, being the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)
- Schedule 4, section 14, which amends the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)
- Schedule 4, section 15, which repeals the Psychology Act, 1991, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)
- Schedule 4, section 16. which amends the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 1033/2023)
Building More Mines Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 6
- Subsections 1(2), (3), 2, 3, 9, 11(2), 12, 13(3), 17(4), 22(1), (5), (6), 25(1), except clause (b), 26(1), (2), which amend the Mining Act, in force July 21, 2023 (OIC 1039/2023)
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990, c E.18
- Declaration Order Amending Declaration Order — Projects and Activities being considered for inclusion in the Algonquin Land Claim Settlement (OIC 1036/2023)
Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 7
- Schedule 1, sections 1-13, being the Queen's Park Restoration Secretariat Act, 2023, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)
- Schedule 2, sections 1-2, 6-8, which amend the Legislative Assembly Act, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)
- Schedule 3, section 1, which amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 31, 2023 (OIC 1038/2023)
Your Health Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 4
- Schedule 1, sections 1-65, being the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)
- Schedule 1, subsection 66(1), which repeals the Independent Health Facilities Act, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)
- Schedule 1, subsection 66(2), which revokes various regulations made under the Independent Health Facilities Act, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)
- Schedule 1, sections 68, 69(1)-(4), 70-73, 74(1), (2), 75, 77, 80-85, 87, which amend various Acts, in force September 25, 2023 (OIC 1034/2023)
- Schedule 3, sections 1-5, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1035/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 1, which amends the Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act, 2004, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 2, which amends the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 3, which amends the Gift of Life Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 4, which amends the Healing Arts Radiation Protection Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 5, which amends the Health Insurance Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 6, which amends the Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Medicine Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 8, which amends the Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 9, which amends the Nursing Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Ontario Medical Association Dues Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 12, which amends the Public Hospitals Act, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
- Schedule 2, section 13, which amends the Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991, in force July 24, 2023 (OIC 1037/2023)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2023:
Building Codes Act
|
EC2023-571
|
Building Codes Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2023-590
|
Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 août 2023:
Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme
|
Décret 1251-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la lutte contre le tabagisme
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
|
Décret 1272-2023
|
Règlement désignant une infirmière praticienne spécialisée à titre de professionnel de la santé pour l'application de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et de la Loi sur les accidents du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 2, 2023:
Tobacco Control Act
|
OC 1251-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Tobacco Control Act
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
|
OC 1272-2023
|
Regulation to designate a specialized nurse practitioner as a health professional for the purposes of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and the Workers' Compensation Act
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part I, 9 août 2023:
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains frais exigibles par la Commission de la construction du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le registre, le rapport mensuel, les avis des employeurs et la désignation d'un représentant
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 9, 2023:
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain costs exigible by the Commission de la construction du Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the register, monthly report, notices from employers and the designation of a representative
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part I, 9 août 2023:
Loi sur le ministère de la Justice
|
AM 2023
|
Prolongation de mesures visant à assurer la bonne administration de la justice — Arrêté numéro 5041 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 9, 2023:
Act respecting the Ministère de la Justice
|
MO 2023
|
Extension of measures for ensuring the proper administration of justice — Order 5041 of the Minister of Justice
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 août 2023:
Tribunal des droits de la personne
- Avis d'adoption
Loi sur les cours
municipales
Code criminel
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement des cours municipales
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 2, 2023:
Human Rights Tribunal
- Notice of adoption
Act respecting municipal
courts
Criminal Code
- Regulation to amend the Municipal Courts Regulation
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 4, 2023:
The Health Information Protection Act
|
Sask Reg 68/2023
|
The Health Information Protection Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 28, 2023:
The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Practice Directives
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.