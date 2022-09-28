As was first reported by major news outlets on September 20, Canada has announced that all COVID-19 border measures will be ended as of October 1, 2022.

The measures to be dropped include the mandatory use of the ArriveCan mobile app, which will become optional, proof of vaccination requirements, pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing, and any COVID-19-related quarantine, isolation, monitoring, or reporting upon entry into Canada. Masks will also no longer be required on trains and airplanes, both domestic and international.

It should be noted that the United States has not announced any corresponding changes, and any non-US citizen nonimmigrant travellers are still required to hold proof of vaccination when entering the US by air.

