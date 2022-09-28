As of Oct. 1, 2022, the Government of Canada is ending all COVID-19 related border restrictions for travellers entering Canada. Restriction measures, including proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements, and all pre-arrival and on-arrival COVID-19 testing, will no longer be required as of Oct. 1, 2022.

In addition, as of Oct. 1, 2022, it will be optional to use the ArriveCAN app prior to entry to Canada from an international destination. Mask mandates and health check requirements for travellers on planes and trains will also no longer be mandatory.

What do the updated border measures mean to you?

Foreign travellers will not be required to be vaccinated to enter Canada.

Travellers will not be subject to random COVID-19 tests.

Unvaccinated Canadians will no longer have to isolate upon their return to Canada.

Travellers will not be required to monitor or report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival to Canada.

It is optional to submit public health information through the ArriveCan app prior to entry in Canada.

Face masks are no longer required while travelling. It is still "strongly recommended" to wear high-quality and well-fitting masks and make "informed decisions" when travelling.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.