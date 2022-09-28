Key Points

The government of Canada will lift all COVID-19 related entry requirements on 1 October 2022

Overview

The government of Canada will lift all COVID-19 entry requirements on 1 October 2022. Travelers will no longer be required:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website ;

; Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing requirements;

Carry out COVID-19 related quarantine or isolation requirements; or

Monitoring and reporting signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 upon arrival.

The government will also lift COVID-19 measures on cruises for all travelers, including the requirement to undergo pre-boarding tests, providing proof of vaccination or the use of the ArriveCAN app.

Air travelers can continue to use the ArriveCAN app or website to register customs and immigration declaration forms in advance of arriving in Canada through specific airports.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will lift all COVID-19 health entry measures and requirements on 1 October 2022. According to the government, these changes are possible due to decreased COVID-19 rates, high vaccination rates and lower hospitalization numbers. The government continues to encourage travelers to review all travel advice published by the government.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 Seotember, 2022

