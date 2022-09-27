As of October 1, 2022, Canada is dropping vaccination requirements and random COVID-19 testing for people entering the country, and face masks will no longer be required on planes and trains. The much-maligned ArriveCAN app will also become optional.

In a news release, the federal government confirmed it was removing certain entry requirements we discussed in a previous blog, including proof of vaccination for foreign nationals entering the country and random COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Canada.

The ArriveCAN app will now be optional for customs declarations, despite the government's earlier suggestion that the app was here to stay. Other existing measures being dropped include:

requiring unvaccinated travellers to isolate or quarantine

requiring travellers to monitor and report symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada

As of October 1, 2022, travellers who entered Canada within the two weeks leading up to October 1 will not be required to complete the remainder of their quarantine or isolation periods, nor will they have to complete their testing requirements.

Transport Canada is also removing the requirement for travellers to undergo health checks for travel on air and rail as of October 1, 2022. Travellers will no longer be required to wear face masks on planes and trains, although the government "strongly recommended" the use of masks.

