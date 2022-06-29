On June 8, 2022, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced that most of the province's remaining masking requirements will expire on June 11, 2022. Similarly, all remaining directives issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (OCMOH) in response to COVID-19 will be revoked on June 11, 2022. This news follows an earlier government announcement which we covered in our FTR Now of April 25, 2022, Ontario to Maintain Masking and Certain Other COVID-19 Measures Until June 11, 2022.

As of 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, masking will no longer be required in most settings, including on public transit. Masks will, however, still be required in long-term care and retirement homes. Masking is also recommended in higher-risk congregate living settings, such as shelters and group homes.

The remaining OCMOH directives will also be revoked on June 11, 2022 and replaced with Ministry of Health guidance for health care workers and organizations. This will include guidance on when masks should be worn in hospitals and other health care settings.

The announcement states that the province will continue to monitor for any significant changes, including any new variants of concern, and if appropriate, adapt its COVID-19 response.

