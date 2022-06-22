Key Points

Removal of vaccination requirements for individuals traveling domestically throughout Canada

Overview

The government of Canada will suspend vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound travel beginning 20 June 2022. As a result, travelers traveling throughout Canada will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination.

What are the Changes?

As of 20 June 2022, domestic travelers will not be required to present proof of vaccination when traveling throughout Canada. Travelers entering the country will still be required to present proof of vaccination and adhere to all other COVID-19-related measures.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 June 2022

