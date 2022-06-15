Key Points

From 11 June 2022 to 30 June 2022, the government of Canada will pause randomized testing for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country

Overview

The government of Canada will temporarily pause COVID-19 randomized testing requirements between 11 June 2022 and 30 June 2022 for fully vaccinated travelers. The pause will only apply to fully vaccinated travelers entering via air. Fully vaccinated travelers entering via land and sea borders will still be subject to randomized testing.

Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to undergo testing requirements when entering Canada, including providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to travel.

Travelers should check here to ensure that they qualify for COVID-19 testing exemptions.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will move COVID-19 testing sites out of airports and pause randomized testing for fully vaccinated travelers beginning 11 June 2022 and ending on 30 June 2022. The government stated that these measures would be taken to reduce delays in airports. Randomized testing of fully vaccinated travelers will be introduced in off-site locations beginning 1 July 2022. Unvaccinated travelers will be tested at off-site locations beginning 11 June 2022.

Looking Ahead

COVID-19 travel entrance requirements will continue for fully vaccinated travelers on 1 July 2022. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 June 2022

