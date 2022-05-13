With hospitalizations and staff absences in the Québec health-care system declining, the interim Québec National Director of Public Health announced on May 4, 2022 that the wearing of masks in public places indoors would be eliminated at midnight on May 14, 2022 except in health-care settings and public transportation.

Access to the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been extended to anyone 18 years of age and over.

Recap

Since October 2020, the Government of Québec has tightened and loosened restrictions on businesses as COVID-19 cases have increased and diminished. The province's mandatory mask mandate has been in place since July 2020. All businesses were permitted to reopen with capacity limits and vaccine passports eliminated in the middle of March 2022.

Québec's public health state of emergency continues to be extended (currently to May 13, 2022) by the Québec Minister of Health and Social Services, who is empowered under this order to take measures necessary to protect public health.

The recommended measures for workplaces throughout Québec are established by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (see the CNST's plan for adjustments to workplace health measures (non-healthcare setting) (available in French only) following the announcement of the elimination of mandatory masking.)

Rapid antigen tests for personal use are available at no cost, with limits on the number of tests each person may obtain. Here is more information on testing.

This post highlights the remaining restrictions on business and will be updated as Québec's pandemic response evolves.

Vaccine Passports (phased out in March 2022)

As of March 12, 2022, the vaccine passport is no longer required for Québec businesses except it may be required for international travel and places and activities regulated by federal authorities. Here is more information on the vaccine passport.

Mandatory Masking (mainly eliminated May 14, 2022)

Masks remain mandatory in public places and businesses.

May 14 (at midnight)

End of the obligation to wear a mask in public places (except public transport and health care settings).

There is no firm date for eliminating the obligation to wear a mask in public transport and health care settings.

Other Restrictions

Remaining restrictions were lifted as of March 12, 2022.

Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James

For information about the measures in force in Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James, consult the websites of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (where there are currently no restrictions on travel although rapid antigen test prior to travel is strongly recommended) and the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Going Forward

As set out here, the Government of Québec has lifted almost all of the COVID-19 restrictions still in place and intends to lift the last remaining ones as soon as it deems it reasonable to do so. When and if future waves come, the province will be closely monitoring the characteristics of the variant involved and the efficacy of the available vaccines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.